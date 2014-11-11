My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

IPOs

Entrepreneurs Pump Brakes on IPOs Amid Investor Uncertainty

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneurs Pump Brakes on IPOs Amid Investor Uncertainty
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on FOX BUSINESS

Once on fire, the U.S. IPO market took a big hit in October when 15 planned initial public offerings were withdrawn -- the most seen since the market crashed in 2008.

Volatile market conditions have ushered in investor uncertainty, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average swung hundreds of points in both directions last month. Meanwhile, a gloomy outlook for Europe’s economy, threats by terrorist group ISIS and a deadly Ebola crisis have all been blamed for the dips.

Despite the global tumult and uncertainty, according to Dealogic, 30 companies still weathered the storm, opting to go public in October, raising $6.6 billion. That number is down from the previous year’s monthly average of $8.6 billion in IPO volume.

Overall, 2014 has been a blockbuster year for IPOs, raising the most capital since 2000 during the dot com boom. In total, 255 deals so far brought about $85.6 billion in volume this year. Perhaps most noteworthy, September saw the biggest IPO ever when Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) raised $25 billion, choosing to list in the United States during a year that has seen favorable performance for Chinese IPOs.

“This had been the best year for IPOs in a long time, the peak of it was Alibaba but it has cooled tremendously,” Matt Turlip, analyst at private company research firm, Privco said. “The market is going to have to level out the volatility before we see many more IPOs.”

Turlip also pointed out the increased availability of venture capital may lead some companies to stay private for a while. 

“The Ubers, the Airbnbs, a market like this is going to keep them on the private side, much much longer. They can finance their own operations and growth without having to tap the public markets," he said.

Of the companies that did go public this year, the healthcare sector has seen the most activity with 96 IPOs, largely due to a biotech boom. Technology also saw a strong turnout, with 51 companies entering the public markets.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

IPOs

Go Public or Stay Private? What's The Right Move For You?

IPOs

Venture-Backed U.S. IPOs Hit Lowest Levels in Two Years

IPOs

Etsy Reportedly Eyeing a $300 Million IPO as Soon as This Quarter