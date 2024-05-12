📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Businesses and business leaders can benefit from ongoing education. It can help inform you on trends in new markets and tools to access old ones that have been previously out of your reach. From brushing up on the latest digital marketing best practices to learning a new language, there are many ways you can set yourself up for improved business in the future.

To help aid in your ongoing growth as an entrepreneur and learner, you can get the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone for $179.99 (reg. $849) using coupon code: ROSETTA through May 12th only.

The lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone included in this deal allows you to study all of the 25 different languages on the platform, which has been used for nearly three decades by TripAdvisor, NASA, and additional respected organizations. It uses speech recognition technology and lessons that mimic how we learn our native languages to help optimize the learning process.

This discounted bundle also features lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses, which features a rotating selection of e-learning experiences focused on a wide range of universally applicable subjects. Get access to over 1,000 online courses on IT, business, marketing, and a lot more with this highly rated subscription.

As a whole, this bundle is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers in the Entrepreneur Store. Business leaders who understand the value of ongoing education will appreciate this opportunity.

Remember that you can get the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone and StackSkills Unlimited for $179.99 (reg. $849) using coupon code: ROSETTA when you order through May 12th.

