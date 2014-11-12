6 Strategies for Transforming Your Life and Business Now

November 12, 2014 5 min read

As entrepreneurs, we’re always striving for new ambitions and goals. Idea’s are constantly popping up in our head, and the list of to do’s keeps piling up. It's likely you set some big goals at the beginning of this year. It’s important you pause to think about your progress thus far. Letting too much time go by without evaluating your life and business breeds complacency.

Ask yourself if you’ve been sticking with the commitments you promised yourself. With less than two months left in the year, it’s important to understand the roll momentum is playing in your life. The two scariest things in life and business are:

1. Momentum

2. Lack of momentum

People think resolutions start January 1, when in actuality they started a couple weeks ago. It’s the habits you’ve carried the past 30-to-60 days that will determine how you finish this year and start your 2015. It’s how you’ve been living that determines your current reality, and future success or failure. Remember what Henry Ford said “You can’t build a reputation on what you’re going to do.”

I hope you grasp the importance of these simple, yet powerful tips.

1. Reflect and analyze on your last 30 days

It’s important to invest your past mistakes into your future intelligence. Regardless of your past decisions, you are always only one decision a way from the right decision. When you analyze why you are where you are, and dive into what crucial habits and thoughts are holding you back you can begin to design a compelling future. Don’t look for quick answers or simple solutions, and don’t be too tough on yourself. Fear and anxiety cause most to stay small, while making positive judgments makes us more confident. The best can negate the ego’s and push away anxieties. Don’t judge yourself, just analyze.

2. Make a definite decision now

Make a concrete decision now that you are going to be the best person you possibly can for those around you. Make a concrete decision that you will make this the most productive month, regardless of your current circumstances, because how you treat this month determines next your momentum next month. Encourage those around you, make them feel good and treat everybody like they are the most important person in your life. Help others without expecting anything in return. Be the rock for the people you care about. This will mean the world to those around you, I promise.

3. Write everything down and prioritize

The best thing you can do when you want to clear your mind is write everything you are thinking down on paper. Get everything out of your head. Something happens when you write it down on paper and clear your mind. Once you write everything down, start to prioritize what really matters, what you can delegate, what things you can’t change and what to take action on right away. After you have everything organized, put everything important into your schedule. This will refocus your mind on what truly matters and, in turn, will start building momentum in the right direction.

4. Make a list of your top 10 goals for 2015

Sounds easy right? Success actually isn't too difficult, but sometimes what's easy to do is also easy not to do. Now, once written down, look at them daily. Trust me, the benefit of this is game changing! This will keep you on purpose and remind you why you are working so hard. You must have goals and dreams to pull you through your toughest challenges. Also, obsessive consistency sends a signal to your mind to focus and deliver serious results. Realize that nothing ever goes exactly as planned, so embrace uncertainty and chaos.

5. Eat healthy daily and exercise 5 days a week

Appearance is the number-one cause of low self-esteem around the world. Improving your physical appearance will boost your confidence. You can’t separate your body from your mind. When you become physically healthier, then you will become mentally healthier. Fear is physical. When you’re in shape, it will become easier to face fears, focus and attack challenging issues that are thrown your way. Nothing tastes as good as health feels, and having the daily energy health brings you is priceless. Drink more water and eat for vitality and energy, not just immediate pleasure.

6. Learn to concentrate and focus

If you want to explode your productivity in the final days of 2014, you must learn how to focus on your most important tasks with no interference or distraction. Prioritize your activities based on importance and then get to work with complete concentration! If you don’t have a plan to interrupt interruptions, your plans will always be interrupted. Richard Branson says “Focus is more important than intelligence.” He is a high school drop out worth $4.6 billion and one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time. What areas of your life need more focus and clarity? Spend some time figuring that out before regret takes over.

We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons. -- Jim Rohn

You must create your best year ever. It won’t just show up. Combining these simple strategies will give you the ultimate competitive advantage going into 2015. I enthusiastically wish you an epic finish. Make it exceptional, because your friends and family need you operating at your absolute best.

