VIP Contributor

Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs

Peter Voogd is the author of the best selling book 6 Months to 6 Figures, as well as the founder of The Game Changers Academy. He's a leading authority on Gen y leadership who has trainedand inspired well over 4,500 entrepreneurs with his true story of going from dead broke to a six figure income within six months. His podcasts, videos, websites and social media reaches more than 200,000 people monthly.