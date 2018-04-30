Peter Voogd is the author of the best selling book 6 Months to 6 Figures, as well as the founder of The Game Changers Academy. He's a leading authority on Gen y leadership who has trainedand inspired well over 4,500 entrepreneurs with his true story of going from dead broke to a six figure income within six months. His podcasts, videos, websites and social media reaches more than 200,000 people monthly.
Focus
Here's Why Focus Is the Ultimate Resource for Achieving Your Goals
According to Peter Voogd, the ability to focus is unmatched in its long-term results.
Influencers
How to Create a Millennial Brand That Your Audience Will Come Back to Over and Over
To carve out an area you will excel at, you should get specific as possible.
Success Strategies
Finally Get What You Want With These 3 Success Tactics
Peter Voogd stresses taking a look at your goals to see if you're going about them the right way.
Value
When It's a Good Idea to Give Away Your First Product to Make Sales Later
Peter Voogd offers a few tips for those who are just beginning to build their business.
Positive Thinking
When You're Feeling Unmotivated, Remind Yourself to Be Grateful
It can be helpful to realize that motivation can hit you at unconventional moments.
Success Strategies
Why Now Is the Time to Become a Millionaire
Look to build up your network and a flexible mindset if you want to reach six figures.
Success Strategies
How Laser-Focused Values Can Lead to Success
Take time to focus on what you care about. Then master it.
Self Improvement
Here's How to Live a Life of More Purpose and Less Regret
Peter Voogd says stick to your values and know your strengths if you want to live to the fullest.
Content Strategy
If You Want to Make Terrific Content, You Have to Make Terrible Content
The important part is that you are actively creating.
Networking
Why Finding Success Means Maintaining Discipline, Not Tunnel Vision
And how building a solid network is not ignoring those in your closest vicinity.
Work-Life Balance
There's No Such Thing as Balance in Your Work and Home Life. Here's Why.
Stop trying to separate your work from your home life and learn to blend them together.
Growth Strategy
The Road Map to Success Is All About Your Values
Peter Voogd lays out some of the elements of reaching your ideal outcome.
Motivation
Use This Simple Strategy to Make Your Dream a Reality
Don't be afraid to dream big.
Leadership
How to Hire the Right People for Your First Business
Peter Voogd talks with Ryan Blair on success tips for your growing company.
Career Growth
How Unconventional Thinking Can Lead to Early Retirement
You don't need to be stuck inside an office and holding out for investments forever.