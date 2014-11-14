4 Simple Strategies to Improve Your Business Success Rate

November 14, 2014 3 min read

Whether you are just starting out as a new business owner or you have successfully been running one for quite some time, there are always new strategies that can help maximize your success rate in the marketplace.

Whether you are bringing in over $100 million in yearly revenue or $10,000, you can double or nearly triple that number by paying close attention to these four simple strategies:

1. Professional development

No matter what category your business happens to fall in, one thing is necessary in order for you to provide your customers extreme value: to make the commitment to continuously learn and study what's “hot” in your field.

If you spend an hour a day to learn about and research your field, you will instantly start to set yourself apart from your competition. Those hours begin to add up quickly and before you know it, you’ve entered an elite category.

A valuable piece to the research aspect is paying attention to what your market needs and what your customers are saying.

2. High quality products/services

One of the quickest ways to set you apart from the competition is to provide your customers with high-quality products at the same price as your competitors. Quality is everything when it comes to growing your business. Spend the time to plan, organize and deliver top-notch quality products/services in everything you do.

3. Customer value

Providing value in the lives of your customers is extremely important when thinking about creating lasting business success. If you are not changing or adding extreme value to your customers’ lives, your business will hit “stall mode” very quickly. The stall mode is when you truly believe you are doing everything right and working extremely hard, but the results and success aren’t present to show for it.

Start asking yourself regularly before you take on a new task or release a new product or service, “What is the value for my customers in this product?” If you can’t think of an ample reason as to why your product or service is of extreme value, then chances are you should go back to the drawing board to plan and recoup some new ideas.

4. Serve over everything

It boggles my mind when I see a business pay more attention to what they think is right rather than to what the customer has to say. Listen, we all make mistakes and some of the best business people fall into this category as well.

If a customer isn’t satisfied or happy, you have to do everything in your power to make that customer happy. Give them what they want. Even if your customer was the one who was wrong, take the initiative to fix things and correct them immediately.

When you wake up each morning asking for more ways to better serve current customers, you will dramatically boost your business and success rate. Always think in terms of serving.

By implementing these four simple strategies, you can maximize your success rate, increase profit margins and create longevity in a competitive marketplace.

