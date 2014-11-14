My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Veterans

7-Eleven Is Giving Away a Franchise for Free

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

If you've served in the military and are looking to open a franchise, 7-Eleven has a giveaway for you.

The convenience store chain announced this week that it is holding its first veteran franchise giveaway contest. The winner of the contest, called Operation: Take Command, will have the chance to open a 7-Eleven franchise, bypassing the $190,000 franchise fee.

Contestants must be first-time 7-Eleven franchise applicants, who are honorably discharged veterans with excellent credit and at least three years of leadership, retail or restaurant experience. 7-Eleven will chose the winner after interviews, a Facebook video contest and finally, for the three finalists, an interview with 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto.

Related: Veterans Are Natural Born Entrepreneurs

"I can think of no one more deserving of this extraordinary opportunity to win a 7-Eleven franchise than one of our military veterans who has given so much for our country,” DePinto, a graduate of the Military Academy at West Point and former U.S. Army officer, said in a statement. “7-Eleven is a winner, too, because veterans bring top-notch leadership skills, a can-do attitude and mission-oriented focus to their business."

Online application for the giveaway opened on Veterans Day and will continue until Jan. 25, 2015. The winner will be announced in April.

If you're a veteran interested in opening a 7-Eleven franchise, but don't feel like entering a giveaway, never fear: 7-Eleven offers all qualified vets a discount of up to 20 percent on the franchise fee for their first 7-Eleven store. Many franchises actively recruits veterans, so if convenience stores aren't your cup of tea, you can also check out one of these 75 franchises including Subway, Anytime Fitness and Dunkin' Donuts that offer incentives for veterans year round. 

Related: 7 Qualities the Army Instilled in Me That Helped Me Launch a Business

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Veterans

The Best Way to Honor Veterans Is to Hire One

Veterans

10 Truths About the Military Transition Process Employers Need to Understand

Veterans

It's Time to Bust These 3 Myths About Hiring Veterans