TGI Fridays Is Putting 'Mistletoe Drones' in Restaurants
This Christmas, TGI Fridays bringing an untraditional matchmaker to the table: mistletoe drones.
The U.K. branch of the chain is launching a trial of drones decked out in mistletoe that TGI Friday's calls "a U.K. first." The airborne matchmaker's purpose: to help the half of U.K. adults that a TGI Friday's study found had never had a kiss under the mistletoe get some action this Christmas season. (And you thought your mother's holiday matchmaking was aggressive!)
Related: Smart Retailers Know There Is Plenty of Action After the Holidays
In the clip, it looks like love was in the air at a Manchester TGI Fridays location that tested out the drones. One couple's kiss was even captured by the "kiss cam" intended to give a "drones' eye view of the action."
The drones are just one piece of TGI Fridays U.K.'s "Togethermas" campaign. Also a part of the holiday effort: a two-person Christmas jumper, available for customers to win and wear with their closest loved one.
Related: Want a Black Friday Deal? Show Up Naked.
How To Sign a Christmas Card Like a Boss in Your #Togethermas Jumper... #WIN the jumper here: http://t.co/krd670osxe http://t.co/jcY8WVSIA4— TGI Friday's UK (@TGIFridaysUK) November 19, 2014