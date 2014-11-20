TGI Fridays Is Putting 'Mistletoe Drones' in Restaurants

November 20, 2014 2 min read

This Christmas, TGI Fridays bringing an untraditional matchmaker to the table: mistletoe drones.

The U.K. branch of the chain is launching a trial of drones decked out in mistletoe that TGI Friday's calls "a U.K. first." The airborne matchmaker's purpose: to help the half of U.K. adults that a TGI Friday's study found had never had a kiss under the mistletoe get some action this Christmas season. (And you thought your mother's holiday matchmaking was aggressive!)

In the clip, it looks like love was in the air at a Manchester TGI Fridays location that tested out the drones. One couple's kiss was even captured by the "kiss cam" intended to give a "drones' eye view of the action."

The drones are just one piece of TGI Fridays U.K.'s "Togethermas" campaign. Also a part of the holiday effort: a two-person Christmas jumper, available for customers to win and wear with their closest loved one.

