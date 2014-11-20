My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

LGBT

How Barilla Transformed Into a Trailblazer for Corporate Equality

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

A lot can happen in the space of a year. But the evolution of Italian food maker Barilla from a company lambasted for its president's anti-gay remarks to a company lauded as one of the best for LGBT employees seems a particularly telling feat.

From Tim Cook’s coming out in October to P&G’s public declaration just yesterday that it supports gay marriage, Barilla’s rapid about-face serves as yet another example of society’s changing attitudes towards homosexuality, in which maintaining an anti-gay corporate posture has become increasingly unfeasible.

Back in September 2013, Barilla chairman Guido Barilla notably said, “I would never do a commercial with a homosexual family, not for lack of respect but because we don't agree with them. Ours is a classic family where the woman plays a fundamental role."

He added: “If [gays] don't like it, then they will not eat it and they will eat another brand.”

Related: Why Barilla's CEO Has Demographics Working Against Him

Fast-forward to today, where Barilla looks like a completely different company. It has expanded its health coverage to include transgender-related care, contributed money to gay rights causes and even -- contrary to Barilla’s initial vow -- featured a lesbian couple on a promotional website, reports The Washington Post.

These efforts have earned the company a spot on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) benchmarking index of the best workplaces for LGBT employees. The 2015 list celebrates 366 total companies “spanning nearly every industry and geography,” according to the HRC, which is the nation’s largest LGBT advocacy group.

What a difference a year makes. Though Guido Barilla did apologize at the time amid boycotts from Italian gay rights activists, subsequent actions reflecting his remorse have shifted the company’s narrative towards one of redemption.

David Mixner, for instance, a veteran gay rights activist who consulted with Barilla on its turnaround, told the Post that the company’s work was “the most all-encompassing effort to bounce back from an unfortunate misstatement that I’ve ever been part of.”

Related: Seeking Truce With Drag Community, Facebook Will Amend Its 'Real-Name' Policy

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

LGBT

3 Ways to Foster an LGBT-Friendly Workplace

LGBT

The Evolving LGBT Financial Experience: 5 Research Insights

LGBT

Why This 25-Year-Old Marketing Star Left His Job at YouTube to Launch a Philanthropic YouTube Channel