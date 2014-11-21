32 Alternatives to 'A Lot'

November 21, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



“A lot” is a piece of land, or so said many of my high school English teachers whenever anyone used “a lot” to describe an amount.

Unfortunately, in much of the work we’re asked to edit, “a lot” is used...a lot.

Here are a few examples of how the term is commonly used:

"There will be a lot of drinking after work tonight."

"Our style guide does not appear to be used by a lot of people."

"I try not to ask for a lot of help from the IT Department."

"There’s not a lot we can do about the CEO’s use of run-on sentences."

"I know he says it a lot, but your brother cannot trade you for an iPad."

Its use in formal writing is lazy and colloquial. And as a quantifier, it’s meaningless. How much is “a lot,” exactly?

What follows is a list of alternatives to “a lot.” Consider using these more descriptive words and phrases in your next project.

a good deal

a great deal

a large number

ample

a whole heap

an abundance

bunches

copious, copious amount

endless amount

enormous amount

enormously

excessive amount

heaps

infinite

legion

loads

many

masses

much

millions

myriad

numerous

plenty

plethora

reams

scads

several

slew

surplus

thousands

tons

trillions

Let's give those example sentences another try: