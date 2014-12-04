My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Immigration

States Sue Obama Administration on Immigration

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
States Sue Obama Administration on Immigration
Image credit: Reuters | Sam Hodgson
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

A coalition of 17 U.S. states sued the Obama administration on Wednesday saying it acted illegally by issuing an executive order to ease the threat of deportation for millions of immigrants who are in the country without the proper documents.

The case being led by Texas and filed at the Federal Court in the Southern District of Texas said the executive order announced by Obama last month violated constitutional limits on presidential powers. Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott, a Republican and the Texas governor-elect, said the lawsuit is not asking for monetary damages but is seeking to have the order declared illegal.

The White House has said the executive order falls within presidential powers, and has argued that the ultimate answer is for Congress to pass meaningful immigration reform.

President Barack Obama's plan would let up to 4.7 million of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States stay without threat of deportation, including some 4.4 million who are parents of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents.

"The President is abdicating his responsibility to faithfully enforce laws that were duly enacted by Congress and attempting to rewrite immigration laws, which he has no authority to do," Abbott said.

Many of the states in the coalition are Republican strongholds and include Alabama, Idaho, Mississippi and Utah.

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, a Republican, said his state joined the legal effort because "the president has exceeded the balance of power provisions clearly laid out in the U.S. Constitution."

Abbott said that as a border state Texas has sustained millions of dollars in costs related to illegal immigration.

Separately, some conservative Republicans in Congress are hoping to thwart Obama's immigration action by tying it to a must-pass government spending bill, although the Republican leadership wants to avert a government shutdown over the issue.

(Addiitonal reporting by Colleen Jenkins in North Carolina; Editing by Sandra Maler and Frances Kerry)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Immigration

Are You in Compliance With the Revised Form I-9? Violations Pose a Threat to Your Business.

Immigration

Founders of Venmo and Foursquare Explain How Entrepreneurs Can Help Immigrants

Immigration

Tech Worker Visas Face Uncertain Future Under Trump, Sessions