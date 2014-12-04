Competition

Apple Accused of Deliberately Deleting Competitors' Songs on iPods

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Highly anticipated court proceedings got underway this week in California as tech-giant Apple has to defend itself in a class-action antitrust lawsuit claiming it took illegal steps to keep its monopoly in the digital music playing business in tact.

A now nearly decade-old class action lawsuit argues that Apple went to illegal measures to maintain that monopoly power on its iPod by deleting songs that customers downloaded with any other music service other than iTunes on iPods purchased between 2006 and 2009, according to court documents filed in California earlier this fall.

Attorney Patrick Coughlin explained to the court that when competitor’s music was downloaded onto the iPod, an error message would display and would tell the customer to restore the device to factory settings. Once completed, all rival music services would no longer be available.

Related: Apple's $450 Million eBook Settlement Gets Final Court Approval

As part of the court proceedings, testimony from legendary, and since deceased, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is being played, according to reports. Copies of emails that Jobs wrote are also being brought up for consideration during the case, reportedly.

The plaintiffs want financial remunerations to compensate for what they argue were artificially high prices for iPods maintained due to Apple’s actions to enforcing a monopoly. While the plaintiffs are asking for $350 million, Apple could end up paying out as much as $1 billion in damages under antitrust laws, according to reports.

Related: Apple Faces $1 Billion Lawsuit Over iPod Allegations

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Competition

How Not to Benchmark Your Way to the Bottom

Competition

Don't Be Intimidated By Giants in Your Market. Use These Strategies to Figure Out Who Your Real Competition Is.

Competition

Why FreshBooks Launched a Competitor to Itself