There Is Still Time to Prepare Your Mobile Marketing Strategy for 2015

December 23, 2014 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is your brand's mobile marketing strategy ready for 2015? If not, it is time to begin preparing. According to MarketingProfs, mobile usage in the United States finally surpassed that of desktop use this year. The report went on to state that 60 percent of digital media time was spent on tablets and smartphones, a 10 percent increase from the previous year. Mobile screens are no longer secondary. They have now become the primary screen. As we move into 2015, the increased use of mobile usage will define digital media strategies.

Related: The Easy Way You Can Stop Procrastinating and Stick to Good Habits -- Now

What should you be focused on for the coming year? Take a look below:

The KISS strategy.

When it comes to mobile marketing, simplicity is set to define the mobile market next year. While the mobile screen may now be the preferred screen of most users, the fact remains that mobile offers limited screen and character space. Therefore, there is no room for fillers and fluff. This makes it even more vital that you get to the point quickly in your mobile marketing messages.

Location remains important.

According to a study published by MarketingLand, 72 percent of mobile users are more likely to take action following a location-specific advertising message. If you are not already using location-based advertising as part of your mobile strategy, now is the time to do so. In a clear move demonstrating the importance that location-based advertising will have in the coming year, Adobe is rolling out new updates to its Marketing Cloud suite to provide brands with the ability to customize marketing messages based on the proximity of users to iBeacons. This new functionality will also provide marketers with the ability to create as well as manage publish and even measure in-app messages.

Related: Your Content-Delivery Strategy Can't Start and End at Mobile

Personalize it.

Consumers like to see their names in marketing materials. As the trend toward mobile marketing becomes more defined, personalized mobile marketing is expected to take even more precedence. Rather than simply personalizing a message with the use of the recipient's name, there is now an increased focus on personalizing the entire interaction with the consumer based on the location of the person and various other factors. It should be kept in mind to exercise caution when taking advantage of the opportunity to personalize mobile marketing messages. By opting-in to push notifications, a consumer is giving you permission to enter his or her private space. Overuse of that privilege could be viewed as an invasion of privacy and result in an opt-out.

Mobile marketing is only continuing to grow stronger and more relevant. With more consumers using their mobile devices as a primary tool, there is all the more reason for brands to plan and implement a strong mobile marketing strategy. If brands do not plan ahead, there is a significant risk that they will lose market share to their more mobile-savvy competitors.

Related: Personalized Marketing Is No Longer a Luxury