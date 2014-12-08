A Simple Bracelet Can Turn Your Arm Into an Interactive Smartphone Display

December 8, 2014 3 min read

Smartphone addicts will want to pay close attention to this.

Say, for example, you're taking a shower or relaxing in a hot bath. Your smartphone is nowhere near your wet, soapy hands. Just then an important email comes in. You either have to ignore the message until you're done or prematurely have to jump out and dry off. Not fun. Not convenient.

The inventors of something called Cicret (pronounced “secret”) want to change that. With the simple flick of your wrist, the Cicret bracelet can project your smartphone’s display onto your forearm. Your arm essentially becomes a fully interactive display -- a swipeable, touch-sensitive, full-color one that allows you to read and send emails, get directions, you name it.

And it’s apparently water-proof, too.

Sound too good to be true? Check out the video to get a look for yourself:

See? With Cicret on your wrist, you’d never lose touch with your precious smartphone again. Your phone fix would be skin deep.

Basically, Cicret lets you do everything you do on your phone on your forearm, palm up or palm down, depending on which way you wear it. Per Cicret’s website, you can rock it to “Read your emails, play your favorite games, answer your calls, check the weather, find your way...Do whatever you want on your arm.”

How it works isn’t, well, much of a Cicret, er, secret. The promo video explains that the snap-on device works its magic using an embedded system that includes one mini projector, one microprocessor and eight long-range proximity sensors. It’s also packed with lots of other geeky goodies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, “vibrator,” micro USB port, battery, LED light components. Oh, and it comes in either 16-GB or 32-GB, and in 10 fun colors.

Also in the promo clip, the bracelet appears to be activated in a quick flick of the wrist. The smooth move instantly lights up a projection of a nearby Bluetooth-paired smartphone (notably an Android), illuminating several inches along the user’s wrist. Pretty bright idea, eh?

The one thing you can’t do unfortunately is get one right now. Cicret is still only in prototype mode. Soul crushing as that is, you can’t even pre-order one yet, either.

Cicret’s Paris-based developers say they still need to raise about $1.2 million dollars to make the project a reality. They’re opting for their own PayPal fundraising campaign, forgoing trendy crowdfunding on Kickstarter and on Indiegogo. They recently failed to fund an ephemeral, Snapchat-like messaging app on the latter, ponying up a mere $15 of their $50,000 goal. Let’s hope it’s not a bad omen for their brilliant wearable offering.

A beta version of the free app, simply called Cicret, is, however, available on Google Play. We’re guessing they want you to use it on their wristlet, you know, when you’re not busy taking a call in tub. Two questions remain: Does it work under water? And how much will one cost?

