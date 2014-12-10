My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pizza

Half of Papa John's Sales are Now Digital – But Other Pizza Makers Are Closing In

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

In the race for online and mobile ordering, Papa John's pulled ahead to beat out Pizza Hut and Domino's to a major milestone.

On Tuesday, Papa John's announced that its digital and mobile channels now account for more than 50 percent of total U.S. sales. This accomplishment makes the pizza chain the first in the industry to hit the heavily contested milestone of sustained sales that Papa John's, Pizza Hut and Domino's have all been inching towards in 2014.

"Less time answering phones empowers employees to focus on the quality of the pizza and making customers happy," John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John's, said in a statement. "We’ve been taking orders digitally for almost 15 years, perfecting the ordering process."

Related: Pizza Hut Wants to Read Your Mind With New Digital Menu

In addition to hitting the halfway mark, Papa John's announced customers can now pay with Google Wallet Instant Buy through the Android app for delivery and carry-out orders. Domino's announced in April that it would integrate Google Wallet with its Android ordering app, while Pizza Hut is the exclusive pizza partner of Visa Checkout online payment system.

Papa John's narrowly beat out the competition in reaching the 50 percent milestone. Digital channels now account for 47 percent of Pizza Hut's orders, more than half of which are via a mobile device, reports a company spokesperson. And while Domino's did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for updated figures on digital orders, the company said in December that roughly 40 percent of sales are placed through online channels.

However, both chains have reportedly hit days where online orders accounted for more than 50 percent of sales. With the competition for digital supremacy still so close, Papa John's can't afford rest on its laurels following the 50 percent milestone. 

Related: Why the Founder of Papa John's Doesn't Believe in Managing Employees

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pizza

Sorry, New Yorkers: Chicago Has Been Named the No. 1 Pizza City in the U.S.

Pizza

Papa John's Launches Venmo-Powered Digital Platform to Split Bills

Pizza

Chipotle-Backed Pizzeria Locale Expands to Kansas City