My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month
Image credit: Uber via Facebook
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The last couple of weeks have been rough going for Uber, as the ridesharing service continues to be hit by regulatory roadblocks from cities around the globe.

Now comes word of more legal woes: The cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles have sued the company over allegations that it overcharges consumers, as well as makes misleading claims about the safety of its service.

Security-wise, the charges center on the discrepancy between Uber's claims that it employs an "industry-leading background check," and what both cities paint as inadequate screening measures. Speaking at a news conference, San Francisco District Attorney George Cascon called Uber's security checks "completely worthless," because the company fails to fingerprint its drivers, according to The L.A. Times

Related: Uber Raises $1.2 Billion in New Funding Based on a $40 Billion Valuation

Lyft, a smaller ride-sharing competitor, was also sued by both cities. Unlike Uber, Lyft has agreed to settle, paying out $500,000 in civil penalties.

While the civil suits aren't likely to shut down Uber in either Los Angeles or San Francisco, they come at trying legal times for the company, which has faced new operational snags in a host of cities both domestic and international. Yesterday, the ridesharing service was banned in Delhi, just days after a driver was accused of raping a passenger. India is not the first country to take strong action against Uber. The company has run into regulatory problems in Frankfurt, Germany; Toronto, Canada, the Netherlands, and most recently Madrid, Spain and Rio, Brazil.

Stateside, challenges from local regulators have also recently erupted. On Monday, Portland sued Uber, and the ridesharing service also faces legal battles in Nevada, Little Rock, Ark., Richmond, Va., and Cambridge, Mass.

Related: What the Uber Snafu Teaches About Avoiding Inappropriate Public Statements

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

Uber

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests