The 10 Essential Truths to Upgrade Your Life

December 31, 2014 4 min read

If you’re like me, you’re already thinking about what you want to accomplish in 2015.

If you’re not, get on it.

As I have been making plans to take my business and life to the next level, I realized I have some essential guideposts that help me push myself.

And since you have been asking for more solo rounds, I want to share those ideas with you on today’s episode of The School of Greatness.

Even one of these steps has the power to transform your life and open the door to massive progress.

My hope for you in listening to this episode is that you can identify which step (or steps) will make the biggest impact in your life and then TAKE ACTION to upgrade that area of your life in 2015.

As you probably know, one of my favorite words is “hustle.” But hustling will only get you so far if you aren’t taking the effort and time on a daily basis to set yourself up for greatness.

In Episode 111, I pull back the curtain on my ten most essential steps to breaking through my barriers and getting to the next level. Please join me for this solo round and prepare to upgrade your life!

The 10 Steps to Getting to The Next Level:

1. Set a clear vision

This is a given. If you want to accomplish anything then you need to be clear on EXACTLY what you want and why you want it.

THIS is a great resource for finding your vision and getting clear on your goals for 2015.

2. Check your health

If your health isn’t working, then you aren’t working. And if you want to take your life to the next level then your health is a huge part of it. Time to get that in check and make a shift in your lifestyle if you must.

3. Feed your mind

I’m constantly learning and growing. If you aren’t growing then you are slowly dying. Listen to podcasts, read books, and challenge yourself every day.

4. Hire a coach

The best athletes in the world rely on having the best coaches. And so should you if you want greatness in your life. There are a few good coaching programs out there but Clarity.fm is a great place to find people who are where you want to be that you can hire by the minute or the hour. It’s a good place to start, or just reach out to someone you admire in business, health, or relationships and ask to hire them as your coach.

If you are looking for a specific coach (business, life, health, relationships, etc.) submit your contact info and what kind of coach you are looking for HERE and I will make a recommendation!

5. Give up responsibility

Allow your team to support you in your vision and stop putting the world on your shoulders. It’s freaking heavy when you do that!

6. Express gratitude every night

The key to wealth is gratitude, and wouldn’t you know it’s the key to just about everything else as well. Fall in love with gratitude.

7. Meditate and make your bed

I tell you why this is important in the episode … would love your thoughts on this below :)

8. Say thank you

Especially when you wake up as you have been given another day. Embrace it.

9. Acknowledge more people

The most important person to acknowledge is yourself. Stop beating yourself up and take a moment every day to realize what you’ve created.

10. Give back

Need I say more?

