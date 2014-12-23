3 Keys to Designing a Life You Wouldn't Trade for Anything

December 23, 2014 3 min read

When people ask me what I do, I kind of get frustrated.

It’s not a one-liner answer.

I coined the term “lifestyle entrepreneur” because that was the best way I could think of to describe the business and life I’ve created.

But even then, that term barely scratches the surface of what I’m about.

Today’s guest on The School of Greatness is also a lifestyle entrepreneur. I met him a few weeks ago at Adam Braun’s Pencils of Promise gala after party. Naturally, we hit it off.

Jairek Robbins is an incredibly positive, insightful, and passionate guy who is creating a powerful career in performance coaching. He is the author of a new book (which he wrote in just a few months while living on the beach in Costa Rica). He has traveled the world studying the keys to success and happiness. He is also the son of arguably the best performance coach in the world, Tony Robbins.

What really impressed me about Jairek though, is that he is practicing what he preaches, on every level. Instead of riding on the coat tails of his legendary father, Jairek has learned to embrace his own powerful energy and is helping people transform their lives with his unique gifts.

Prepare to be inspired, uplifted, and blown away by Jairek’s amazing stories and how he found the way to live the life he wouldn’t trade for anything in Episode 108.

