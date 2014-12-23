3 Keys to Designing a Life You Wouldn't Trade for Anything
When people ask me what I do, I kind of get frustrated.
It’s not a one-liner answer.
I coined the term “lifestyle entrepreneur” because that was the best way I could think of to describe the business and life I’ve created.
But even then, that term barely scratches the surface of what I’m about.
Today’s guest on The School of Greatness is also a lifestyle entrepreneur. I met him a few weeks ago at Adam Braun’s Pencils of Promise gala after party. Naturally, we hit it off.
Jairek Robbins is an incredibly positive, insightful, and passionate guy who is creating a powerful career in performance coaching. He is the author of a new book (which he wrote in just a few months while living on the beach in Costa Rica). He has traveled the world studying the keys to success and happiness. He is also the son of arguably the best performance coach in the world, Tony Robbins.
What really impressed me about Jairek though, is that he is practicing what he preaches, on every level. Instead of riding on the coat tails of his legendary father, Jairek has learned to embrace his own powerful energy and is helping people transform their lives with his unique gifts.
Prepare to be inspired, uplifted, and blown away by Jairek’s amazing stories and how he found the way to live the life he wouldn’t trade for anything in Episode 108.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- Why it’s important to start by envisioning your perfect day (not your perfect life)
- How moving to Costa Rica allowed him to get more done (and his book written)
- What his father’s biggest fear for Jairek was
- What he learned about entitlement from stacking lumber for a summer in Canada
- The fastest way to shift your mindset in order to love the grind: Take something you don’t like, match it with something you love, and it becomes radically exciting
- His near death experience that put his “live it” list in perspective
- His grandma’s style of hustling
- What people don’t realize about his dad’s business success
- What happened when he stopped trying to work like his dad and let himself be himself
- How he changed his dad (his calm energy has something to do with it)
- His thoughts on marriage and why finding the right partner is worth it
- Plus much more…