My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal

Obama's DOJ Is Bringing Its Big Guns to the Apple eBook Appeal

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Here’s a surprise.

The e-book antitrust trial that went so badly against Apple two years ago is headed to an appeals court Monday and there’s a new name on the docket.

Arguing for the U.S., alongside the lawyers for the antitrust division who handled the trial, will be Malcom Stewart, one of the biggest guns in the office of the U.S. Solicitor General.

For the Solicitor General’s office to argue a case at this level is not unprecedented. It handled some of the Obama Administration’s oral arguments in Affordable Care Act appeals, for example.

But it is rare.

As a rule, when the Department of Justice wins at the trial stage and the losing party appeals, the concerned division of the DOJ — in this case antitrust — defends the ruling in the appellate process.

Why a Deputy Solicitor General would intercede here is a bit of a mystery.

Does the Solicitor General’s office — and by extension, the Obama Administration — feel that strongly about the righteousness of the DOJ’s cause?

After all, Apple’s argument that the e-book case turned antitrust law upside down — protecting a monopolist (Amazon) and prosecuting a new entrant (Apple) — has only been strengthened by Amazon’s subsequent behavior. (See Amazon: Friendly giant or unstoppable bully?)

Or does the office expect that U.S. v. Apple is headed to the Supreme Court, in which case it will either have to defend District Court Judge Denise Cote’s ruling that Apple illegally conspired to fix the price of e-books, or decide not to pursue it.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Illinois Makes it Legal to Replace Opioids with Marijuana

Legal

Meet the Real Justice League: 10 Entrepreneurs Helping Average People Navigate the Legal System

Legal

The Masterpiece Cakeshop Supreme Court Case Has Huge Implications for Businesses: Here is What You Need to Know