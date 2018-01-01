Philip Elmer-DeWitt is a writer and editor.
Apple
What Donald Trump, Mark Cuban and Other Leaders Said About Apple's Refusal to Unlock an iPhone
The four-digit pin code to a terrorist's iPhone 5C has become the flashpoint for a long-simmering conflict.
iPhone
Too Thin? Apple's Next iPhone Will Be Thicker Than the Last, Report Says
Add this one to the rumor mill.
Apple Watch
Help! I've Been Kidnapped by My Apple Watch.
One week later, I'm suffering from something like Stockholm syndrome.
Apple Watch
Here Are the First 24 Apple Watch Apps
Apple has started approving third-party apps for its smartwatch. Twitter made the first cut. Facebook did not.
Android
Hm. Where Are All Those New Android-to-Apple Switchers?
Not in the U.S., according to this graph.
Legal
Obama's DOJ Is Bringing Its Big Guns to the Apple eBook Appeal
The primary job of the Solicitor General's office is to argue cases before the Supreme Court. Why is it taking Amazon's side on this appeal?
Legal Issues
How Dumb Is This Apple iPod Antitrust Suit?
The trial proceeds without a plaintiff because most class action suits are for the benefit of lawyers, not customers.
Apple
Apple's Next Product Could Be the Very Thing Steve Jobs Said Nobody Wanted
Something's in the works at the tech giant.
Mobile Payments
Apple Opens its App Store to 4.5 Billion Chinese Credit Cards
Could a deal for Apple Pay be far behind?