Philip Elmer-DeWitt

What Donald Trump, Mark Cuban and Other Leaders Said About Apple's Refusal to Unlock an iPhone
Apple

The four-digit pin code to a terrorist's iPhone 5C has become the flashpoint for a long-simmering conflict.
5 min read
Too Thin? Apple's Next iPhone Will Be Thicker Than the Last, Report Says
iPhone

Add this one to the rumor mill.
2 min read
Help! I've Been Kidnapped by My Apple Watch.
Apple Watch

One week later, I'm suffering from something like Stockholm syndrome.
2 min read
Here Are the First 24 Apple Watch Apps
Apple Watch

Apple has started approving third-party apps for its smartwatch. Twitter made the first cut. Facebook did not.
2 min read
Hm. Where Are All Those New Android-to-Apple Switchers?
Android

Not in the U.S., according to this graph.
2 min read
Obama's DOJ Is Bringing Its Big Guns to the Apple eBook Appeal
Legal

The primary job of the Solicitor General's office is to argue cases before the Supreme Court. Why is it taking Amazon's side on this appeal?
2 min read
How Dumb Is This Apple iPod Antitrust Suit?
Legal Issues

The trial proceeds without a plaintiff because most class action suits are for the benefit of lawyers, not customers.
4 min read
Apple's Next Product Could Be the Very Thing Steve Jobs Said Nobody Wanted
Apple

Something's in the works at the tech giant.
3 min read
Apple Opens its App Store to 4.5 Billion Chinese Credit Cards
Mobile Payments

Could a deal for Apple Pay be far behind?
2 min read
