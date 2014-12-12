New Pitch Program Starting in NYC in January

December 12, 2014 2 min read

Entrepreneur.com has teamed with two prominent organizations in the startup community, Techstars and AlleyNYC, to co-host Pitch Night NYC, a bi-monthly pitch event designed to highlight the best of the startup world.

Techstars is among the world’s most elite accelerator programs, providing startups with capital and a structured mentorship environment to accelerate the growth of the business. AlleyNYC is one of the best-known entrepreneurial hubs, giving companies a high-energy and high-growth environment to support their growth.

That makes Pitch Night NYC a powerful opportunity. We bring the top thought leaders in American startups together to evaluate the ideas of entrepreneurs who are pitching their businesses. We plan to put between eight to 10 entrepreneurs through the gauntlet each night, challenging them, supporting them and fostering their growth. In the end, the winners will get to pitch their concept to the editors of Entrepreneur.com, the largest and most respected online community for American innovation and business creation.

In short, it’s a great opportunity for companies to get feedback, and get noticed by potential investors, partners and customers.

When: Thursday, January 8, 2015

Where: AlleyNYC, 500 7th Avenue, 17th floor, New York, NY 10018