Ray Hennessey, the former editorial director of Entrepreneur, is Chief Innovation Officer at JConnelly, an integrated communications firm in New York, and a senior advisor to Alley, a coworking community in Manhattan. He writes frequently on leadership, communications, management, politics and economics.

What Today's Leaders Can Learn From Pearl Harbor
Leadership

What Today's Leaders Can Learn From Pearl Harbor

There are lessons in the Japanese sneak attack that brought the U.S. into a war and world leadership.
5 min read
Why 'Make America Great Again' Beat 'Stronger Together'
Marketing

Why 'Make America Great Again' Beat 'Stronger Together'

In the battle of the presidential campaign slogans, one side won by an Electoral College landslide.
6 min read
Your Hashtag and Your Brand Go Hand in Hand
Social Media Marketing

Your Hashtag and Your Brand Go Hand in Hand

Social media campaigns fail all the time. The culprit? Hashtags are too often just an afterthought.
4 min read
Amid EpiPen Furor, a CEO Shows How Not to Swim Against the Tide
Crisis Management

Amid EpiPen Furor, a CEO Shows How Not to Swim Against the Tide

Mylan's crisis response to high EpiPen prices is focused on an important goal: changing the national conversation on health pricing.
6 min read
5 Years Later, Google+ Is a Forgettable Product Worth Remembering
Google+

5 Years Later, Google+ Is a Forgettable Product Worth Remembering

It's a major milestone today for a Google product that never lived up to its hype.
5 min read
What a 'Best Butt' Award Says About Bad Corporate Culture
Culture

What a 'Best Butt' Award Says About Bad Corporate Culture

Yes, companies have bad employees and managers, but they operate amid a culture that allows them to behave poorly.
5 min read
Sumner Redstone's Battle Is a Lesson In How Not to Lead
Leadership

Sumner Redstone's Battle Is a Lesson In How Not to Lead

Redstone's battle with his Viacom team and board shows why founders or CEOs have to learn to bow out gracefully.
5 min read
Axl Rose Is Fat. His Personal Branding Should Embrace That.
Personal Branding

Axl Rose Is Fat. His Personal Branding Should Embrace That.

There is a danger in trying to wipe out who we are online. Axl Rose is putting his authenticity at risk.
6 min read
Guaranteed Basic Income Is Not Worth the Risks of Experimentation
Economics

Guaranteed Basic Income Is Not Worth the Risks of Experimentation

As with all economic policies, basic income needs to be based on the balance sheet not the good intentions of Silicon Valley.
8 min read
Good Company Culture Is Not About Silly, Attention-Grabbing Perks
Culture

Good Company Culture Is Not About Silly, Attention-Grabbing Perks

Boxed Wholesale will pay for your wedding, but that doesn't mean it is a great place to work.
6 min read
18 Ways You Talk Like a Sailor and Don't Even Know It
Communications

18 Ways You Talk Like a Sailor and Don't Even Know It

Before you call someone a "loose cannon" check that you know what that means.
8 min read
A Reminder to Business Leaders That Your Mic Is Always On
Leadership

A Reminder to Business Leaders That Your Mic Is Always On

Now more than ever, people judge you by the words you use. And the knives are out quick when you slip up.
6 min read
The Problem With Polling, Surveys and Opinion Is That People Fib
Polls

The Problem With Polling, Surveys and Opinion Is That People Fib

Trump's victory should be a wakeup call for anyone who makes a living peddling research, messaging and polling.
5 min read
Leave Policies Are Leaving Out Some Key Opportunities
Leave

Leave Policies Are Leaving Out Some Key Opportunities

The only expectation most companies have from employee leave policies is that the worker returns. That's short-sighted.
5 min read
Why No One Wants to Hear Your Story (and How to Fix That)
Content Strategy

Why No One Wants to Hear Your Story (and How to Fix That)

Be yourself. The you that you are is far more attractive than the you people tell you you should be.
6 min read
