Ray Hennessey, the former editorial director of Entrepreneur, is Chief Innovation Officer at JConnelly, an integrated communications firm in New York, and a senior advisor to Alley, a coworking community in Manhattan. He writes frequently on leadership, communications, management, politics and economics.
Leadership
What Today's Leaders Can Learn From Pearl Harbor
There are lessons in the Japanese sneak attack that brought the U.S. into a war and world leadership.
Marketing
Why 'Make America Great Again' Beat 'Stronger Together'
In the battle of the presidential campaign slogans, one side won by an Electoral College landslide.
Social Media Marketing
Your Hashtag and Your Brand Go Hand in Hand
Social media campaigns fail all the time. The culprit? Hashtags are too often just an afterthought.
Crisis Management
Amid EpiPen Furor, a CEO Shows How Not to Swim Against the Tide
Mylan's crisis response to high EpiPen prices is focused on an important goal: changing the national conversation on health pricing.
Google+
5 Years Later, Google+ Is a Forgettable Product Worth Remembering
It's a major milestone today for a Google product that never lived up to its hype.
Culture
What a 'Best Butt' Award Says About Bad Corporate Culture
Yes, companies have bad employees and managers, but they operate amid a culture that allows them to behave poorly.
Leadership
Sumner Redstone's Battle Is a Lesson In How Not to Lead
Redstone's battle with his Viacom team and board shows why founders or CEOs have to learn to bow out gracefully.
Personal Branding
Axl Rose Is Fat. His Personal Branding Should Embrace That.
There is a danger in trying to wipe out who we are online. Axl Rose is putting his authenticity at risk.
Economics
Guaranteed Basic Income Is Not Worth the Risks of Experimentation
As with all economic policies, basic income needs to be based on the balance sheet not the good intentions of Silicon Valley.
Culture
Good Company Culture Is Not About Silly, Attention-Grabbing Perks
Boxed Wholesale will pay for your wedding, but that doesn't mean it is a great place to work.
Communications
18 Ways You Talk Like a Sailor and Don't Even Know It
Before you call someone a "loose cannon" check that you know what that means.
Leadership
A Reminder to Business Leaders That Your Mic Is Always On
Now more than ever, people judge you by the words you use. And the knives are out quick when you slip up.
Polls
The Problem With Polling, Surveys and Opinion Is That People Fib
Trump's victory should be a wakeup call for anyone who makes a living peddling research, messaging and polling.
Leave
Leave Policies Are Leaving Out Some Key Opportunities
The only expectation most companies have from employee leave policies is that the worker returns. That's short-sighted.
Content Strategy
Why No One Wants to Hear Your Story (and How to Fix That)
Be yourself. The you that you are is far more attractive than the you people tell you you should be.