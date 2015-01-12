My Queue

Communication Strategies

Beware of These Commonly Misused and Misspelled Words (Infographic)

Beware of These Commonly Misused and Misspelled Words (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily
 As communicators, we pride ourselves on our mastery of language.

We like to call out typos, argue about the Oxford comma and rile our siblings by replying to their text messages with grammar corrections (or is that just me?).

Even the best of us misuse or misspell a seemingly simple word every now and then.

For example, do you know whether "borrow" and "lend" are interchangeable, or when to use "stationary" instead of "stationery"?

An infographic from Your Dictionary lists some frequently misused and misspelled words (including those mentioned above) and clarifies when to use what. ("Borrow" and "lend" are not interchangeable; "stationary" means not movable, while "stationery" refers to letter-writing paper.)

Check out the infographic for more details:

Click to Enlarge

Beware These Commonly Misused and Misspelled Words (Infographic)

