My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Toys; Games

Dr. Dre Inspires Amazing Hanukkah Gift: The Dr. Dreidel

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dr. Dre Inspires Amazing Hanukkah Gift: The Dr. Dreidel
Image credit: HANNAH ROTHSTEIN
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sometimes, for no apparent reason, two unlikely words collide. Take for instance Hanukkah and rap music. Thanks to Hannah Rothstein, the Dr. Dreidel, a wooden dreidel with a picture of Andre Young -- known as the rapper and actor Dr. Dre -- on each side now exists.

For those who don’t know, a dreidel, pronounced DRAY-del, (get the pun now?) is a spinning top with a Hebrew letter on each of the four sides. Bonus knowledge: the letters are the first four letters of the words in a Hebrew sentence which means “a great miracle happened there,” referring to oil that should have only lasted one night and instead lasted for eight.  

Related: Mensch on a Bench: How This Toy Went from Kickstarter to 'Shark Tank' in Two Years

On her website, Rothstein explains that each of the Dr. Dre photos, etched into the wood with a laser by Chris McCoy of you3Dit, corresponds to how that result impacts the traditional Hanukkah game. She writes:

“Gimmel, 'take all,' is a dreidel player's dream. It gets a thumbs up from a happy Dr. Dre.
Hay, 'take half,' is no reason to party, but isn't too shabby, hence the mildly smug portrait or Dr. Dre.
Nun, 'nothing happens,' is a boring outcome. A dead-pan Dr. Dre affirms this.
Shin, 'put one in,' is pretty depressing; the dreidel player loses an M & M or other such playing piece. But shins are seldom a chronic problem in dreidel. Dr. Dre's definitely overreacting.”

Though the product is not for sale, Rothstein is open to considering production, The Verge reports. You’d be hard pressed to find a better gift for the holiday. Rothstein wins, game over.

Related: Don't Let Your Holiday Party Cheer Steer You Into Court

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Toys; Games

Parents Advised to Destroy My Friend Cayla Dolls

Toys; Games

3 Reasons Entrepreneurs and Startups Are Bringing Toys Back to Life

Toys; Games

These Toymakers Want to Show Kids the Fun of Snail Mail