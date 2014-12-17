Dr. Dre Inspires Amazing Hanukkah Gift: The Dr. Dreidel

December 17, 2014 2 min read

Sometimes, for no apparent reason, two unlikely words collide. Take for instance Hanukkah and rap music. Thanks to Hannah Rothstein, the Dr. Dreidel, a wooden dreidel with a picture of Andre Young -- known as the rapper and actor Dr. Dre -- on each side now exists.

For those who don’t know, a dreidel, pronounced DRAY-del, (get the pun now?) is a spinning top with a Hebrew letter on each of the four sides. Bonus knowledge: the letters are the first four letters of the words in a Hebrew sentence which means “a great miracle happened there,” referring to oil that should have only lasted one night and instead lasted for eight.

On her website, Rothstein explains that each of the Dr. Dre photos, etched into the wood with a laser by Chris McCoy of you3Dit, corresponds to how that result impacts the traditional Hanukkah game. She writes:

“Gimmel, 'take all,' is a dreidel player's dream. It gets a thumbs up from a happy Dr. Dre.

Hay, 'take half,' is no reason to party, but isn't too shabby, hence the mildly smug portrait or Dr. Dre.

Nun, 'nothing happens,' is a boring outcome. A dead-pan Dr. Dre affirms this.

Shin, 'put one in,' is pretty depressing; the dreidel player loses an M & M or other such playing piece. But shins are seldom a chronic problem in dreidel. Dr. Dre's definitely overreacting.”

Though the product is not for sale, Rothstein is open to considering production, The Verge reports. You’d be hard pressed to find a better gift for the holiday. Rothstein wins, game over.

