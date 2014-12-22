My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

These High-Tech Jeans Protect You From Wireless Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

If you carry a wallet in your pants pocket, you’re easy pickings for high-tech swindlers, not just the old-fashioned kind.

Today’s tech-savvy thieves can pickpocket you without ever actually picking your pocket. They don’t even have to steal your wallet. All they need is a few seconds, good aim and a cheap RFID reader and in seconds your identity is stolen and God knows how many fraudulent purchases made in your name are sure to follow. Pretty terrifying, right?

Related: Entrepreneur's Top 10 Crazy Tech Articles of 2014

But not if you’re wearing a pair of READY Jeans Protected by Norton, or so its makers claim. San Francisco-based Betabrand’s new RFID-blocking denim doozies are designed to let you fend off nearby identity thieves -- literally by the seat of your pants. And, yes, we mean that Norton, the Symantec cybersecurity company that sells anti-virus software.

Before we dive into how the pants protect you (don’t worry, it’s not rocket science), let’s clear up what RFID is. It stands for radio-frequency identification. Credit and debit cards, biometric passports, toll road transponders, door-opening workplace ID cards and hotel room key cards are just a few of the things RFID microchips are embedded in. People also use RFID tags to locate lost luggage and smartphones. You probably have a bunch of RFID-tagged items in your wallet right now. Basically, they’re everywhere.

Related: This Simple Bracelet Can Turn Your Arm Into an Interactive Smartphone Display

Here’s why you should care: To snatch your sensitive data, stealthy cybercriminals need only to point a wireless RFID scanner (purchased on Amazon for as little as $15) at your wallet. The scanner then gathers pertinent information from your credit card (numbers, expiration date and CVV code) and transmits it back to the thief wirelessly. The crime is called RFID-skimming.

That’s where Betabrand’s READY jeans come to your defense. The stretchy, slim fit pants (currently only available for men) feature pockets lined with RFID-blocking fabric: one in the front and one in the back. Slip your wallet into one of these decked out pockets, and it should be safe. At least that’s the big, simple idea.  

Related: The Future Is Here: Double Amputee Is Outfitted With Mind-Controlled Prosthetic Arms

Unfortunately the price is pretty big, too. A pair, partially lined with a bright yellow material that reads “GO BOLDLY, NOT BLINDLY,” will put you back $168 and won’t ship until February. Also, they’re not a foolproof solution. Betabrand admits READY jeans -- part of an ongoing and already successful crowdfunding campaign -- can’t “block all frequencies with 100% certainty, and even the most effective RFID-blocking materials can fail because of wear and tear and/or user error.”

If jeans aren’t your speed, check out Betabrand’s RFID-blocking Work-It hooded blazer ($148). To see both the jeans and the blazer in action, have a look at the promo video below:

Related: The 'Paper' Airplane to Rule Them All

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power