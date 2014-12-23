My Queue

News and Trends

Keurig Recalls More Than 7 Million Brewing Machines

Keurig Recalls More Than 7 Million Brewing Machines
Image credit: Reuters | Brian Snyder
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Keurig Green Mountain Inc (GMCR.O) said it would recall about 7.2 million hot beverage-brewing machines that could overheat and cause injury by spraying hot liquids on users.

The affected machines are Keurig Mini Plus brewers made between December 2009 and July 2014 with the model number K10 and serial numbers starting with 31, the company said on its website. (bit.ly/1GT8a1G)

The recall affects 6.6 million machines in the United States and 564,000 in Canada.

Keurig's shares were down 3.3 percent at $135.15 in light premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company said the machines could malfunction especially if used to brew more than two cups in quick succession.

Keurig has received about 90 reports of injuries caused by hot liquid escaping from the machines, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Health Canada said Keurig had recorded 17 incidents of minor burns in Canada. (bit.ly/1vjxlmz)

The Keurig Mini Plus is a single-serve brewing machine used to prepare hot beverages such as coffee, tea and cocoa. It retails for about $100 and is sold through retailers, departmental stores and Keurig's website.

Keurig reported a 5 percent fall in net sales of brewers and accessories in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 27, including a provision of $22 million related to returns of Mini Plus brewers.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

