My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

McDonald's to Stop Rationing Fries in Japan

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

McDonald's customers in Japan will be able to order french fries in all sizes again from next month, after the fast-food chain limited sales to small servings because of import delays.

McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd said on Friday it will resume sales of medium- and large-size french fries on Jan. 5, as it has secured enough inventory thanks to emergency measures.

The company, owned 49.9 percent by McDonald's Corp, began restricting serving sizes on Dec. 17 after a labour dispute at U.S. West Coast ports led to delays in imports.

As an emergency step, McDonald's Japan said earlier this month that it was importing over 1,000 tonnes of frozen fries by air, and another 1,600 tonnes by ship from ports on the U.S. East Coast.

The fry rationing capped off a tough year for McDonald's Japan: the company in October forecast its first annual loss in 11 years as sales slid following a food safety scandal at the Chinese supplier of chicken for its McNuggets.
Sales at outlets open at least a year fell 12 percent in November, down for the 10th month in a row.

McDonald's Japan said it continues to face import delays as the port labour dispute drags on. It said it will monitor the situation closely and do its best to offer a stable supply of fries.

A company spokesman declined to comment on the fry shortage's impact on earnings.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement

McDonald's

How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales