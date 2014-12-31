My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Retrain Your Brain to Feel Confident About Public Speaking

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Sales Expert and Author; Founder of Shore Consulting
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Picture yourself sitting in an audience, listening to a presentation at a conference. The speaker on the low platform at the front of the room suddenly grabs a mic and says to the crowd, “To prove my point, I am going to need a volunteer.” He begins walking in your general direction.

How do you feel right now?

Some of you are thinking, “I feel great and I hope he picks me!” But perhaps you are one (of the majority) who is not feeling great. Does even imagining this scenario make you start sweating a little? Maybe when you have found yourself in this kind of position, you have applied the age-old "must check my phone and be fully focused on the most important message of my life" trick. 

Related: The Common Advice Barbara Corcoran and an Astronaut Used to Conquer Fear

Anything to avoid being put on the spot in public. If there was someone in the crowd asking for volunteers to leave right then to go get root canals, you would be the first one out of your seat. Anything to avoid Satan and his microphone!

The experience simulator

If your reaction to the idea of public speaking is fear and loathing, you are reacting according to what Harvard psychologist Dan Gilbert calls the “experience simulator,” a function of your prefrontal cortex. This is the area of our brains where we play out versions of what might happen next in any given set of circumstances.

For a few lucky people, the experience simulator presents a positive scenario with an optimistic outlook. “Oh yes! I am going to grab that mic and I am going to look good.” But for most people, the experience simulator presents a train wreck with the corresponding message of “Oh no … he is going to pick me! I won’t know what to say! I am going to look like an idiot! I will never live this down!”

That’s the thing about the experience simulator: for most people, it is a worst-case scenario machine, churning out intense, movie-worthy "possibilities" at a ferocious rate. In other words, your own brain can be your own worst enemy.

Retraining your experience simulator

Public speaking worst-case scenarios that your brain can serve up include but are not limited to the following fears: stumbling over words, going completely blank, being laughed at by an audience, tripping, falling, passing out, wetting oneself, or most realistically of all, the fear of all of these things happening simultaneously. In reality, only the first of these possibilities is even remotely likely.

Related: 7 Communication Skills Every Entrepreneur Must Master

Yes, you might stumble on your words. Put the brakes on your brain right there. When was the last time you saw a speaker pass out or lose bladder control on stage? Be honest and reasonable and do not let your mind wander into possibilities that will simply not happen.

With your imagination in check, begin to retrain your experience simulator by focusing only on positive outcomes: the applause, the smiles, the encouragement, and most importantly, the impact your speaking will have on people’s lives. You have a message to share that will bless people around you. You are doing the world no favors by not sharing it.

Trust that people will hear your heart, even if you stumble on your words. Focus all of your thinking about speaking on your audience vs. on yourself. This retraining and re-focusing will radically change how you feel about public speaking.

In his (excellent) book, Stumbling on Happiness, Gilbert points out that the brain has a difficult time distinguishing reality from synthetic reality. In short, we can create synthetic positive scenarios in our brain by retraining our experience simulator. It all begins by keeping worst-case scenarios out and putting thoughts and images of positive outcomes in. Get inside your own head!

When you have a public-speaking opportunity (or when that speaker from the stage is heading straight towards you in order to make his point), focus your mind on the good you can bring to an audience and let that picture dominate your thoughts.

Grow your confidence, and you will change people’s world.

Related: The Deadliest Presentation Mistakes Anyone Can Avoid

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

5 Myths About Presenting and How Overcoming Them Can Increase Your Impact

Ready For Anything

Warren Buffett Took a Public-Speaking Course, and So Should You

Public Speaking

Improve Your Public Speaking Skills in Just Two Hours, And for Less Than $20