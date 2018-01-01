Jeff Shore

Jeff Shore

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Sales Expert and Author; Founder of Shore Consulting

Jeff Shore, of Shore Consulting, is a sought-after sales expert, speaker, author and consultant whose latest book, Be Bold and Win the Sale: Get Out of Your Comfort Zone and Boost Your Performance, was published by McGraw-Hill Professional in January 2014.

More From Jeff Shore

To Be a Better Salesperson Be a Nicer Person
Sales Strategies

To Be a Better Salesperson Be a Nicer Person

People buy from people they like, and nobody likes anybody who isn't nice.
3 min read
3 Good Questions for the Non-Salesperson's Sales Process
Sales Strategies

3 Good Questions for the Non-Salesperson's Sales Process

Find out where your customer is, where they need to be, then get them there.
3 min read
3 Deal-Killing Strategies That Make Your Customers Walk Away
Sales Strategies

3 Deal-Killing Strategies That Make Your Customers Walk Away

Developing a strategy that is customer-centric will help you close the deal.
4 min read
Fight Procrastination by Reading This Article Right Now
Procrastination

Fight Procrastination by Reading This Article Right Now

Understanding why you put off certain tasks is key to breaking your procrastination habit.
3 min read
Here's Your Next Move When Your Customer Says 'No'
Sales

Here's Your Next Move When Your Customer Says 'No'

To avoid taking 'no' for an answer, rephrase the question.
3 min read
10 Quotes Every Entrepreneur Should Know and Live By
Project Grow

10 Quotes Every Entrepreneur Should Know and Live By

Stand on the shoulders of the really big thinkers and enjoy the elevated view.
4 min read
Do You Know How to Sell Your Ideas?
Sales Strategies

Do You Know How to Sell Your Ideas?

Thinking like your customer will improve your chances of a successful sale.
3 min read
Boost Your Sales by Solving the Unknown Problem
Customer Engagement

Boost Your Sales by Solving the Unknown Problem

Use your creative skills to find the problem that needs solving. Your customers will thank you.
4 min read
Are You a Sleazy Salesperson?
Business Ethics

Are You a Sleazy Salesperson?

You don't have to lie to close the deal.
2 min read
You Have One Task as an Entrepreneur, Are You Doing It?
Entrepreneur Mindset

You Have One Task as an Entrepreneur, Are You Doing It?

In order to make money as a business owner you must first create value, here's how to do it.
2 min read
Where to Find the Confidence to Make the Challenging Decision
Decision Making

Where to Find the Confidence to Make the Challenging Decision

When making a decision, get to the motivation first to enhance chances of success.
2 min read
To Meet Your Goals, Follow These Innovative People
Entrepreneurs

To Meet Your Goals, Follow These Innovative People

Don't reinvent the wheel, follow the examples of those who have succeeded.
2 min read
8 Important Steps I Follow to Write a Book a Year
Writing a Book

8 Important Steps I Follow to Write a Book a Year

Are you harboring that big business idea? Then crank up your computer and get started.
5 min read
Your Customers' 'Why' Is More Important Than Their 'Want'
Sales Strategies

Your Customers' 'Why' Is More Important Than Their 'Want'

Stop trying to figure out what your customers want. Figure out why they want.
2 min read
How to Seesaw Between the Why and the How of Goal-Setting
Goals

How to Seesaw Between the Why and the How of Goal-Setting

Get the why right, and get it deeply ingrained. The how will work its way out.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.