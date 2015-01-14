My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing Ideas

A Bit of Empathy Might Be the Best Marketing Strategy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Bit of Empathy Might Be the Best Marketing Strategy
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Stand4
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It was a cold morning, which is not uncommon in St. Louis, even in the summer. Maybe it was due to the rain, but that cleared away soon, so I don’t know. I was wearing what she would have wanted to me wear. It was a Friday and it was my grandmother’s wake.

She was my mom’s mom - a giver and the matriarch of four children, 12 grandchildren and 30 foster children, wife to my grandfather for 54 years. She lived in the same house and belonged to the same parish for nearly all her life. She had a lot of people at the wake.

Related: How to Make a Personal Connection with Customers

The day was long but went well, all things considered. There was, though, one moment where emotions flooded. I was grabbing an old record out of my grandpa’s car when I looked over and saw the empty passenger seat. They were the type of couple that shared every ride together; from dentist to soccer game, they were together. That night, for the first time in 50 years, he’d drive home alone.

Blah. That was tough for me. So I stood outside an extra minute to collect myself. Alone. Looking down. Standing next to the quite road. No sounds of people talking or sharing or crying. Just silence. That was tough.

But in one moment that silence was broken by the honk of one solitary car driving by. I looked up and for no more than a second the driver of a Budweiser truck reached his hand out the window and waved. He honked, and in that one moment he was there with me. And now forever.

Related: 8 Ways to Make Your Marketing Message Stand Out

Anheuser-Busch has a larger marketing budget than the GDP of 17 countries. But one employee with one wave, created a stronger connection than any ad ever could.

We, as entrepreneurs, dedicate far too many resources on allegedly necessary marketing campaigns that no doubt drive traffic and sales. But are they enough? Moments move people - not CPC, or CPM, or SEO. As such, I believe moment marketing should exist right alongside social, search, guerrilla, and others.

For a startup, I contend that moment marketing could be the least scalable yet most beneficial tactic founders can implement throughout their organization.

It’s an artistically subtle, unscalable-ly scalable strategy that can’t be planned, only implemented. There are no rules or guidelines or metrics to measure success. It won’t move millions, and might not even move one. But moments create movements. And movements create startups.

Related: Marketing to Millennials? Make It Personal and Customized.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing Ideas

5 Trends Creating Big Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Marketing Ideas

Increase Your Direct Mail Campaign Results Using Holidays

Marketing Ideas

12 Simple Ways Restaurants Can Increase Revenue