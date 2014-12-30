My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Grocery Delivery Startup Instacart Reportedly Raises $220 Million

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Grocery Delivery Startup Instacart Reportedly Raises $220 Million
Image credit: Instacart
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

2014 has been good to Instacart.

Capping a blockbuster year in which its revenue is estimated to have increased tenfold, the same-day grocery delivery service just landed $220 million at a valuation of $2 billion, reports Re/code.

Called the “Uber of grocery delivery,” the two-year-old venture allows customers to order groceries online from nearby stores and have them delivered to their door, often in under an hour. The difference is that the actual shopping and delivery is carried out by locals who apply to work with Instacart. Instacart says shoppers can earn up to $25 per hour, and customers and shoppers can rate one another after a transaction.

Related: On-Demand Grocery Startup Instacart Raises $44 Million From Big-Name Investors

The company has grown significantly over the last several months, expanding to new cities and aiming to end the year with $100 million in revenue, according to The New York Times.

But the journey wasn't easy. This summer, after Instacart raised $44 million in a Series B funding round, cofounder and CEO Apoorva Mehta – a former Amazon employee -- told Entrepreneur about the long road to Instacart, the ideas that that failed to gain any traction and his eventual success with Y Combinator.

Of the company's appeal, Mehta said “with Instacart [shoppers] are people who are part of our community. That personal touch, in my opinion, is a huge edge.”

Related: After Many Strikeouts, a $44 Million Home Run

At the time, Mehta also said the company would be looking to venture beyond the grocery delivery space. “The goal for Instacart has always been the next Amazon.com. Groceries are a great start, but we want to expand to other verticals as well,” said Mehta.

Instacart currently delivers in 15 cities across the country -- Atlanta, Austin and Houston, Boston, Boulder, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco and San Jose, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Related: How to Launch a Business in the Sharing Economy

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It