Don't Be the Reason People Leave Your Company

January 8, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rarely does someone leave a job because of the expense report policy, the location of his or her workstation or the wall color. Most people quit a job because they can no longer tolerate their boss or they have lost faith in senior management. This is can be especially true in a fledgling company where the actions of a manager or leader are magnified. Conversely, people will stay at a company or in a job during thick and thin if they respect and believe in their boss.

Why do people gravitate to certain managers or leaders? What do they possess that others don’t? Intellect. Drive. Esprit de corps. Humility. Humanity. These are personified in the five laws of attraction for leaders. They are surprisingly simple and baseline essentials for all managers and leaders. Exemplifying them will make you beloved and more important and never the reason someone leaves your company.

Having a vision for success.

Whether you are the CEO or a mid-level manager, have a vision for what you want your team to achieve. It needs to be clear, concise, easy to understand and easy to act upon. It needs to convey optimism, enthusiasm and aspiration. This is personified by what you communicate (verbally and in writing) and your daily actions. People want to understand what they are working toward and how to measure success. They will work hard if they know you have a game plan.

Related: SBA Chief: The Secret to Being a Good Boss Is Being a Good Cheerleader

Being decisive.

This is the ability to make decisions on time and the extent to which you are comfortable moving forward in uncertainty. Rarely in today’s complex business environment will you have all the facts and data you desire to make decisions with assurance, yet you are regularly need to make such decisions order to keep the ball moving forward. Therefore, it’s essential to trust your colleagues, ask key questions, weigh the applicable facts and trust your instincts.

Building a cohesive and high functioning team.

A highfunctioning team collaborates, forges camaraderie, fosters career development and deals directly with conflict. Building and nurturing a high-performing team takes time and energy. However, a strong team of talented, respected individuals will achieve significant results and simplify the decision making process by working in a unified manner.

Being self-aware.

This has both an internal and external component. The internal component is the degree to which you are aware of your strengths and weaknesses. You are not perfect nor do you need to be. Accepting this reality will make it easier to admit what you don’t know. This will allow others to step forward and add value in their area of expertise. They will appreciate you for the responsibility and recognition. The external component is how you interact to others. Selflessly treating your colleagues with integrity and respect will create a devoted fan base.

Related: Trust, Fairness, Respect: Qualities of a Good Boss and a Great Leader (Infographic)

Listening.

Being a good listener means you are skilled at being able to convey what you have heard, such that the other person feels understood. It’s critical to listen to everyone, not just the loudest voice or your most trusted lieutenants. Sometimes, it’s the quiet ones who have the most to say, even if it represents an opposing view.

Now is the perfect time to put these into practice. Over time they will become second nature, your team will strengthen and positive results will follow.

Related: Richard Branson on Why Leading Means Listening