Infographics

18 Ways to Sink Your Startup (Infographic)

Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Successfully building a startup can feel like the sort of thing that requires planets aligning. Screwing up a startup, however, is incredibly simple.

Some entrepreneurs try to do it all on their own. Some don’t get along with their co-founders. Both of these mistakes can stop a company before it starts. Other things to avoid: hiring bad computer programmers, raising too little or too much money and, of course, a half-hearted effort.

These are just a few of the fatal mistakes that can befall startups, as illustrated in the infographic by Anna Vital, information designer at Funders and Founders. Take a look and see if you’re in danger of falling into these traps.

Don't Make These 5 Mistakes in the New Year

Click to Enlarge

18 Ways to Sink Your Startup (Infographic)

