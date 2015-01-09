My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

The 10 Most Ridiculous Business Expenses of 2014 (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Food. Lodging. Gas. These are normal -- and normally approved -- business expenses. Not Cher concert tickets, Christmas tree pajama bottoms and -- wait for it, boss -- sleeping pills.

Or are they? Well, to some brazen (or really clueless) employees they were, according to Certify’s 2014 T&E Expense Trends survey. The expense-management software company recently polled 60,000 business travelers about their business excursion spending over the last year and, boy, did some winners crop up in the bunch. The best part? Certify put their most bizarre findings together in an entertaining infographic for your viewing pleasure.  

Related: 5 Simple Steps to Prevent Expense Fraud

Some of the most outlandish expenses divulged in the poll include a $25 mattress pad (for what, pray tell?), a $500 claim for hail damage to a car and a nearly $5,000 hyperbaric oxygen chamber (that probably left some poor accountant breathless). You know, all run of the mill biz expenses, right?

The real kicker here is that all of them were approved.

Related: 5 Secrets to Managing Your Business While Traveling

Worse than the ridiculous expenses themselves are the lame excuses people put forward for making them. One worker expensed $100 blown on “beers.” Why? “Liquid to maintain life in the tropics.” Completely understandable. Another purchased a hat because “Everyone else was getting one.” Watch out, boss. Don’t be surprised if an employee asks you to pay them back for splurging on a second computer monitor for this perfectly valid reason: “I have two eyes.”

For an eyeful of last year’s stupidest business expenses -- and for some giggles -- check out the tattle-taling infographic below:

Click to Enlarge

The 10 Most Ridiculous Business Expenses of 2014 (Infographic)

Related: 4 Simple Steps to Keeping Every Dollar You've Earned in Your Pocket

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)