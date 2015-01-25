My Queue

Infographics

A Well-Trained IT Team: Your Company's Secret Weapon (Infographic)

A Well-Trained IT Team: Your Company's Secret Weapon (Infographic)
Image credit: Best STL
Skilled IT pros do so much more than put out help desk fires. In companies big and small, they’re responsible for maintaining basically everything that plugs in -- computers, servers, printers, phones and beyond. No pressure, right?

When something breaks or a virus strikes, it’s their job to fix it and fast. When it’s time to switch to new hardware or software, it’s their job to find it, install it and train every employee on it. And that’s only scratching the surface.

Related: How to Choose the Right Tech Support for Your Business

There’s a lot riding on your IT team’s shoulders -- only the entire digital backbone of your organization. That’s why it’s so important, even mission-critical, that you make every effort to be sure they’re up to the tall task before them.

Thankfully, for those of us who don’t speak techie, the folks at U.K. Microsoft training consultancy Best STL have put together a handy infographic detailing what you should expect from your IT team and how to ensure they’re properly trained. Check it out below.

A Well-Trained IT Team: Your Company's Secret Weapon (Infographic)

Related: 10 Questions to Ask When Hiring Your Company's First IT Support Person

