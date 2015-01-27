My Queue

Password Security

Why Your Password is Hackerbait (Infographic)

Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Another day, another warning of potential password pitfalls. Is it just us or do the days of handwritten letters and carrier pigeons seem to be increasingly appealing?

We recently wrote about the fact that people are still using terrible passwords. The passwords themselves are just the beginning. A new infographic compiled by password-management firm Meldium shows some interesting (read: frightening) statistics on how our online behavior is leaving us vulnerable to cyberthieves.

Related: Does President Obama's Bid to Bolster Cyber Security Go Far Enough?

Did you know, for instance, that 90 percent of employee passwords can be cracked in six hours? That’s less than a full work day! Moreover, nearly two-thirds of people use the same password for their many different accounts. Imagine if whomever you shared your Seamless account password with also had your online banking password. Not a pleasant thought.

The infographic below offers a look at the common ways of keeping track of various passwords, and how often people forget the magic word or phrase for a site.

Click to Enlarge

Why Your Password is Hackerbait (Infographic)

Related: 12 Tips to Protect Your Company Website From Hackers

