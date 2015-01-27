Why Your Password is Hackerbait (Infographic)

January 27, 2015 1 min read

Another day, another warning of potential password pitfalls. Is it just us or do the days of handwritten letters and carrier pigeons seem to be increasingly appealing?

We recently wrote about the fact that people are still using terrible passwords. The passwords themselves are just the beginning. A new infographic compiled by password-management firm Meldium shows some interesting (read: frightening) statistics on how our online behavior is leaving us vulnerable to cyberthieves.

Did you know, for instance, that 90 percent of employee passwords can be cracked in six hours? That’s less than a full work day! Moreover, nearly two-thirds of people use the same password for their many different accounts. Imagine if whomever you shared your Seamless account password with also had your online banking password. Not a pleasant thought.

The infographic below offers a look at the common ways of keeping track of various passwords, and how often people forget the magic word or phrase for a site.

