Park Hyatt Paris Vendôme For Business And Pleasure

Alessandro Cresta, General Manager of globally-renowned Park Hyatt Paris Vendôme, says that while over half the hotel's guest roster is business-related, it's all about turning your corporate trips into an opportunity to promote work-life balance. Cresta joined the Park Hyatt Paris Vendôme 18 months ago, having previously worked in other French hospitality properties and across the European Union including Switzerland, England, Germany, Czech Republic, and also here in the region in Dubai.

"50% of our business is business travel related, but nowadays people are mixing business travels with leisure goals. We do welcome people from this region all year around for business and for leisure visits, and we are receiving official delegations as well at the hotel." Part of the Palace Hotels Group, the Park Hyatt Paris Vendôme is only one of their exceptional properties; Cresta says that the Group's Hotel du Palais by Belmond in Biarritz is another gem, citing its location and arresting ocean view as just two reasons to visit.

Le Pur’ Restaurant

"One of the most important facets to succeed in luxury is to anticipate the needs of the guests, and to give a lot of importance to the human being factor- the spirit and the values of the employees," he adds, discussing their business-travel marketing approach. Cresta notes that the hotel's staff excel at developing personalized service strategies, and that they consistently adapt their offerings to suit guest needs.

"On a very regular basis, we organize meetings, conferences and boards for French and international companies," and for those guests they ensure that all business-amenities are readily available. It's part of their larger aim to facilitate a smooth corporate environment for visitors, and an overall pleasant experience.

And when you're ready to unwind after the conference is over? Cresta suggests the following agenda for your downtime: "Start by having a sports wake-up in the morning followed by a sauna [session] or a hammam, a healthy breakfast at Les Orchides accompanied by international newspapers, followed by a seat at La Terrasse to check email and computer work. A snack at La Cheminée is a must to taste the delicate dishes of the kitchen of Jean-Francois Rouquette, then you may go for two hours of shopping with a private driver. On your return, have a Haute Couture Massage or a Créme de la Mer treatment at our spa, then enjoy a wonderful cocktail at Le Bar, a dinner at lLe Pur', and finally indulge in a cigar at La Terrasse… Enjoy!" One final nod to your busy schedule? The hotel spa specializes in treatments for jetlag. Pack your bags!

Recommended by the GM

Corporate Specs

"Park Hyatt Paris Vendôme features a set of different conference rooms, including two boardrooms. The latest and most modern techniques are available to meet the guest's requirements. We regularly organize international meetings for worldwide companies with European offices based in Paris with a connection throughout the world with link-up facilities. Our spaces are very functional and adaptable to all kinds of events, press junkets and road-shows, and more. The Park Hyatt Paris Vendôme [has] a very large selection of more than 80 amenities for our guests, each of them adapted to the nationality and the preferences and the profile of the guest. This choice is based on our past experience, and this service is personalized as much as possible."

Suite Vendôme Terrace

Munch

"I love to have dinner at Le Pur' by Jean-François Rouquette, our Michelin-starred restaurant, with its intimate atmosphere and its open kitchen. It is a must to see the 'ballet' of all the chefs preparing the dishes! My favorite dish is his crispy veal sweetbreads with white truffle from the Alba region."

Exec Stay

"Our personalized service is essential to make stays productive and enjoyable. Park Hyatt Paris Vendôme reflects the true value of the companies through a unique luxury experience. We have nine Concierges in house; they are all part of the prestigious association Clefs d'Or and we are proud to mention that our Head Concierge is also the President of the Clefs d'Or in France, representing all national and international events. Our Concierges are attending to more than 200 requests per day."

Plusses

"The very central position in the heart of Paris is certainly a wonderful perk, very next to the shopping area of the Place Vendôme and the Rue de la Paix, the Tuileries garden, the Opera House, and the bank and lawyers district of the Parisian center."