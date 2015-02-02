What to Do When Final Payment is Due and the Client Won't Pay

February 2, 2015 5 min read

At least once a week, I think about the client who owes me $25,000 after skipping out on paying his final invoice. Two years ago, in January 2013, I found myself -- as a new entrepreneur -- trying to collect the balance due on a project we had completed during the previous holiday season. It was a huge social-media-outreach campaign for a client who had been recommended. We signed a contract and secured a 50 percent retainer before starting and then completed it on a tight deadline.

Once the job was done and all the final reports were submitted, we sent the final invoice for payment. That's when the client disappeared. We knew where to reach the client. We sent emails and left messages and even got several "point" people on the phone, but still no money. The contract clearly stated that payment was due immediately upon completion of the project, and the brand was now in breach of contract and past due.

So how do you handle these kinds of situations?

Have a solid proposal and contract

Outline a proposal before you sign a contract. In the proposal, show a monthly status report for the project in addition to a payment schedule. This is a good way to keep all parties internally and externally motivated and on track with the process of the project.

Make sure you have a solid contract that is very specific, ensuring that there are late fee ramifications and legal fee clauses. Collect a retainer -- at least 50 percent up front before the start of the job -- and, most important, document the work thoroughly, just in case you have to go to court.