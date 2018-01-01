Emmy-nominated network television producer Deborah Mitchell is a veteran of ABC and CBS News, a member of the Producers Guild of America, and a board member of the James Beard Broadcast and Media Awards Committee. Through Deborah Mitchell Media Associates she will create your online personality with a customized website, book you on the right television show, manage your social media profiles and finally connect you with the best and brightest digital influencers. Mitchell is author of So You Want To Be On TV.
Social Entrepreneurs
Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Social Entrepreneur?
'In particular, the two principles of self-reflection and genuine humility are especially important.'
Viral Marketing
You Don't Have to Be Patti LaBelle to Score a Viral Product Review Video
James Wright Chanel's hilarious YouTube review of Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pies caused a sell-out of the product at Walmart. Here's how it could happen to you.
Philanthropy
Businesses Giving Thanks and Giving Back This Holiday Season
Did you know that taking a selfie can help address poverty?
Ready for Anything
Stop Multitasking. You'll Get More Work Done.
These health sector entrepreneurs say you'll become more productive by implementing steps like deconstructing your email.
Communication Strategies
4 Communication Habits That Will Make You and Others Feel Good
'The way we communicate is incredibly predictive of our long-term levels of success,' says psychology researcher Michelle Gielan.
Health
Your Co-Workers Are Watching. Are You Faking It to Take a Sick Day?
Most people admit in a survey that they don't think their co-workers are telling the truth when they call in sick.
Twitter Marketing
Should Your Brand Throw a Twitter Party?
This hour-long event is a fantastic way to engage an audience while promoting your brand.
Lifestyle
7 Caffeine-Free Energy Boosters for More Productive Days
Whether you're working long hours or not, these tips will give you the fuel you need to get work done.
Bosses
Who Did Americans Pick as Their Favorite TV Boss?
What makes a great boss? A recent survey listed the characters that people want to work for.
Injuries
5 Tips for Running a Business While You Are on the Mend
The head of a media company shares the tips she's been utilizing while dealing with a broken foot.
Project Grow
4 Ways to Stay Confident as a First-Time Entrepreneur
Utilize these tips on those days when you are overwhelmed and frustrated by the daily grind.
Satellite Media
2 Cost-Effective Ways to Reach a Large Target Audience and Save Money
Have you considered on-site video conferences and satellite-media tours?
Facebook Marketing
How One Entrepreneur Grew a Global Business From Her Facebook Friends
Nomadness Travel Tribe began with 100 Facebook friends of the founder and now counts more than 10,000 members.
Networking
3 Ways to Give More and Be Proactive at a Networking Event
'Don't always make it about the sell,' says the founder of a networking organization. 'We are well trained in the sell but not in the listening and giving.'
Closing a Business
3 Signs That You Should Shut Down Your Business
It's not an easy decision, but sometimes circumstances dictate it's the right thing to do.