My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Stocks

Stock-savvy? SMEs In MENA Need To Weigh Pros And Cons

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Stock-savvy? SMEs In MENA Need To Weigh Pros And Cons
Image credit: DIFC
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Is it time for an AIM-like exchange in MENA? 
The advantage of a secondary market for private companies is that it will give liquidity and open the gates for more companies to come out with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the stock market. Share trading of private companies will be available for investors and the share price will be ascertained depending on the company financials and supply and demand factors. It will be for small and medium sized companies similar to the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) on the London Stock Exchange where the seller and the buyer can arrive at a strike price as the only two parties involved. The arrangement will allow the companies to tap liquidity, without having to fully list on the exchanges.

Dubai Financial Market claims to be ready to receive these companies, offering an advanced market infrastructure that uses the X-stream stock trading platform, SMARTS, which is used to closely monitor trading, as well as a variety of other services provided by DFM. It is expected that as many as 135 private joint stock companies will join that market with some regional companies seeking the service. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) this year will launch separate screens for investors to trade shares currently bought and sold over the counter, according to the federal stock market regulator.

After the global financial crisis, many companies preferred to stay outside the market because they believed their valuations were much higher than what the bourses would offer, or because their shareholders want to keep control.

Is the AIM the right route to market? 
While public market conditions are challenging at present, it doesn't mean that the market is closed or that time shouldn't be spent preparing to float when the markets are more active. So what are the main advantages and disadvantages of taking this route to market?

Advantages of the Alternative Investment Market

  • Mergers and acquisitions being easier to pay for: Once shares are listed, the opportunity may exist to use the issue of shares to fund an acquisition instead of using cash resources or further borrowings.
  • Improved opportunities for finance raising: This can be undertaken at the time of a flotation or at a later date by way of subsequent share issues.
  • Regulation being lighter: And therefore cheaper, for corporate transactions compared with the Main List.
  • Greater marketability: The existence of a public market allows for share transactions that had not previously been possible, and a flotation is likely to increase the shareholder base.
  • Higher value/improved value: Higher multiples being applied to listed companies and improvement through positive share price performance.
  • Enhanced corporate image: Undertaking a public listing increases the company profile, raising public awareness.
  • Increased employee participation via share schemes: And hence higher morale if employees see improvement in the company's share price performance

Disadvantages of the Alternative Investment Market

  • Loss of control: Following flotation a large proportion of shares may be held by institutions and not management.
  • Management time: The flotation process is a time-consuming exercise and, once listed, the continuing obligations can seem an onerous task, particularly for the finance director.
  • Loss of privacy: A flotation puts the company in the spotlight and under scrutiny, and this continues throughout a public company's life.
  • Reporting requirements: Public companies have to report results to a tighter timetable and to International Financial Reporting Standards.
  • Initial and ongoing costs: Although these are much lower than for a Main List flotation.
  • Shareholders' expectations: Independent shareholders may well be critical of company performance if actual trading results don't match up to expected levels.
  • Restrictions on selling existing shares: Management will be restricted in its dealings in the company's shares.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Trouble Ahead? Why the Stock Market May Take a Major Dip in 2018.

Stocks

Twitch Users Are Playing the Stock Market With $50,000

Stocks

2 Strategies for Making Money Day Trading With a Bit Less Risk