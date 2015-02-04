My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Silk Road

Accused Silk Road Operator Convicted on U.S. Drug Charges

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

The suspected operator of the underground website Silk Road was convicted on Wednesday on narcotics and other criminal charges for his role in orchestrating a scheme that enabled around $200 million of anonymous online drug sales using bitcoins.

Ross Ulbricht, 30, was convicted on all seven counts he faced by a federal jury in Manhattan, following a closely-watched trial that spilled out of U.S. investigations into the use of the digital currency bitcoin for drug trafficking and other crimes.

After less than a day of deliberations, the jury of six men and six women found Ulbricht guilty of charges including drug trafficking, and conspiracies to commit money laundering and computer hacking. Ulbricht faces up to life in prison.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Silk Road

Accused Silk Road Operator Convicted on U.S. Drug Charges

Bitcoin

Silk Road Creator Ross Ulbricht Sentenced to Life in Prison

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Continues Downward Spiral, Plunges Below $200