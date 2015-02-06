My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Google Says 'Right to be Forgotten' Should be Limited to the European Union

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

You can have the right to “be forgotten” online, but only in Europe, OK?

Last May, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Google users had the "Right to be Forgotten," meaning they can petition Google to remove search engine results about them. In response to the ruling, the tech giant put together an advisory committee, including Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales.

Led by executive chairman Eric Schmidt and Google's chief legal officer David Drummond, the committee recently released a 44-page report following public meetings held in seven European cities this fall, laying out the criteria and procedure for removing the results. Ultimately, they argue that the ruling should be limited to the EU and not applied on a global scale.

Related: People Have a 'Right to Be Forgotten,' Top EU Court Tells Google

The committee writes, "Over 95 percent of all queries originating in Europe are on local versions of the search engine…we believe that delistings applied to the European versions of search will, as a general rule, protect the rights of the data subject adequately in the current state of affairs and technology."

In Google's Transparency Report, the company says it has "evaluated" 769,858 URLs for removal, and has taken down about 40 percent of the processed requests that have been made across Europe. In the post about the report, the company described the type of requests they get as pertaining to "serious criminal records, embarrassing photos, instances of online bullying and name-calling, decades-old allegations, negative press stories, and more."

How much weight the report will carry is unclear, but for now Google is putting its foot down on being forgotten. 

Related: EU's 'Right to Be Forgotten' Ruling Is Already Getting Messy

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Kabbage Closes $700 Million Asset-Backed Securitization

News and Trends

How Silicon Valley Plans to Live Forever

News and Trends

Amazon Launches an Exclusive Line of Beauty Products