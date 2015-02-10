My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inventors

Soy Sauce Bottle Designer, Dead at 85, Was Inspired to Create in Destruction's Wake

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Soy Sauce Bottle Designer, Dead at 85, Was Inspired to Create in Destruction's Wake
Image credit: Tang Prize Foundation
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

With a career characterized by invention in the wake of destruction, Kenji Ekuan, the designer of the now-iconic Kikkoman soy sauce bottle, died on Sunday from a heart disorder at the age of 85.

Ekuan, a Hiroshima native, lost his sister and father in the bombings, but ultimately processed the tragedy into a kind of creative fuel. “Faced with that nothingness, I felt a great nostalgia for human culture,” he told The New York Times in 2012. “I needed something to touch, to look at. Right then I decided to be a maker of things.”

Perhaps best known for his teardrop-shaped soy sauce containers, with their drip-resistant red caps, Ekuan is also the industrial designer behind certain Yamaha motorcycle model and several long-nosed bullet trains on Japan’s Shinkansen high-speed railway line.

Kikkoman soy sauce bottle

Kikkoman Soy Sauce
Image credit: Wiki2.org

Related: Remembering Hobie Alter, the Surfing Visionary Who Invented a Sport and a Culture

For Ekuan, a former monk who once considered following his father’s footsteps into Buddhist priesthood, industrial design became its own means of salvation, according to the Times. “Objects have their own world. Making an object means imbuing it with its own spirit,” he wrote in a 2002 memoir.

After winning the Kikkoman contract in his twenties, it took Ekuan three years and 100 total prototypes to complete the soy sauce bottle design. He was inspired by memories of his mother pouring soy sauce from a half-gallon bottle into a tabletop dispenser, reports the The Japan Times. Today, more than 300 million total carafes have been sold.

In 1957, Ekuan founded his own firm, GK Design Group, which he continued to helm as chairman until his death. The bombings forever marked his life’s work, as Ekuan once wrote that he “heard the voices of street cars, bicycles and other objects mangled and abandoned, saying they had wished to have been utilized more,” according to the The Japan Times.

Related: 10 Inspirational Robin Williams Quotes

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inventors

The Inventor of the George Foreman Grill Sets the Record Straight

Inventors

9 Iconic Inventors Who Changed the World

Inventors

The Keurig K-Cup's Inventor Says He Feels Bad That He Made It. Here's Why.