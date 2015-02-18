My Queue

You're Invited: Setting The Table For Restaurant Success

You're Invited: Setting The Table For Restaurant Success
Image credit: Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Brand Publisher
The DineTime app can help grow your business by delivering a better guest experience at check-in, a way to strengthen guest communication and access to data that could uncover efficiencies – all at a low cost.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The secret sauce won’t be a secret much longer. Come join us as Entrepreneur Editorial Director Ray Hennessey shares a series of strategies that turn paying customers into your best marketing tool. Seating is limited; register now to reserve your spot!

Ray Hennessey

Hosted by
Ray Hennessy, Editorial Director

  • Live presentation from an Entrepreneur Editor
  • Learn industry insights that will propel your business to the next level
  • Share in industry relevant discussions
  • Network with other successful restaurant owners.

This event is now closed

THE SECRET SAUCE
Setting the table for restaurant success.
March 9, 2015 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
The Centre of Social Innovation, 601 West 26th Street, NYC

AGENDA

  • 8:00a - 8:30a - Registration and Continental Breakfast
  • 8:30a- 9:30a - Ray Hennessey Keynote
  • 9:30a-10:00a - Audience Q&A

