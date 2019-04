Infographic: Enhancing Leadership Communication

February 17, 2015 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leadership communications is now a whole new ballgame. A top-down hierarchal approach isn't going to work anymore, and it could cost your business some serious money. The tech sector is doing a fantastic job, whereas financial institutions appear to be struggling the most. This infographic by Newsweaver highlights the do's and don'ts to master leadership communications , and talks about some of the sectors and industries that are most affected by it.