Infographic: Enhancing Leadership Communication
1 min read
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Leadership communications is now a whole new ballgame. A top-down hierarchal approach isn't going to work anymore, and it could cost your business some serious money. The tech sector is doing a fantastic job, whereas financial institutions appear to be struggling the most. This infographic by Newsweaver highlights the do's and don'ts to master leadership communications, and talks about some of the sectors and industries that are most affected by it.