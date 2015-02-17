My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

Pump Up Your Food Porn Game With This 3-D Photo App

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pump Up Your Food Porn Game With This 3-D Photo App
Image credit: Dacuda
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

For many people, going out to eat has become as much about the photos as the food. The age of social media has born a whole new art of food photography.

If that’s your jam, then you need to check out the app from the Swiss software company Dacuda called 3DAround. The app was the result of a technological collaboration between Dacuda and the University of Zurich’s Robotics and Perception Lab.

Related: This Gadget Will Let You 3-D Print in Nutella

Once you download the app, which was made publicly available last month, you record images as you move around an dish and then the app automatically generates an image that a user can move all the way around.

“3DAround extracts a full 3D model of an image, capturing object depth and structure as users move around to take food photos from various angles. It combines these multiple images into a single, virtual 3D photo,” says Alexander Ilic, the CTO at Dacuda, in a statement. “3DAround transforms standard single-camera smartphones into 3D depth-aware devices comparable to costly hardware-depth cameras.”

Related: Scientists Can 3-D Print a New Windpipe on a $2,500 Desktop Machine

For example, have a look at this pancake presentation captured with the app. This is no stack and that’s no snap.

The app comes from the maker of the PocketScan, a wireless handheld device that digitizes whatever image you move it over. A Kickstarter campaign for the PocketScan raised more than 10 times the $50,000 goal, bringing in over half a million dollars.

Have a look at this piece of chocolate layer cake being pimped out with the 3DAround app:


Related: No Sci-Fi Here: Your Own Personal Robot Is Coming

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

12 Alarm Clock Apps That Will Get Your Butt Out of Bed

Apps

The Five Hottest New Apps For Freelancers

Apple Entrepreneur Camp Launches to Help Women App Developers