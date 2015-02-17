Starbucks Launches Fresh Coffee Subscription Service

February 17, 2015 2 min read

Tired of running out of coffee beans when you need them the most? Starbucks has the solution.

The coffee giant announced Tuesday that it is launching a subscription service, delivering coffee from its new Seattle Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room to customer's homes. The service offers customers the opportunity to purchase coffees not found in Starbucks shops, but instead only available at the Roastery and through the subscription.

"Starbucks Reserve Roastery subscriptions are – aside from visiting the Roastery and having our partners scoop the coffee right in front of you – the freshest, fastest and most innovative whole bean coffee experience in the marketplace," Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in a statement.

Starbucks will deliver the coffee once a month, within three to five days of being roasted, for the price of $24 per month. The service is available for purchase online in one, three, six or 12-month increments.

Starbucks opened up the first Reserve Roastery in Seattle in December, hoping to provide a "Willy Wonka experience" for customers searching for higher-quality coffee. In addition to the subscription service, Starbucks announced plans to promote Roastery coffees as limited-time offerings at select Starbucks stores. Keep an eye out for other Roastery deals in your local Starbucks shop – the coffee giant is trying hard to assure customers that having more than 20,500 locations doesn’t necessitate sacrificing quality for quantity.

