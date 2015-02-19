Business Bacchanal: Sex, Booze and the Work Trip

February 19, 2015 2 min read

It may be called a work trip, but for many people, it’s quite the party.

Almost one-third of men admit to binge drinking while on business trips, according to a new survey released this week from travel risk management company On Call International. The rates were slightly lower among women: almost one-quarter of them said they had engaged in binge drinking while on a business trip.

Related: Are Business Ethics at a Low Ebb?

And that’s just the percentage of the 1,000 survey respondents who fessed up.

If you take a group of stressed out, overworked professionals out of their normal environment and add a whole lot of booze, the next finding shouldn’t be much of a surprise: About 1 in 10 business travelers say they have “picked up” a stranger at a bar while out of town for work, according to the survey, which was completed with a based on a Google Consumer Survey.

Related: How to Build an Ethical Business Culture

More men admit to business trip hookups: 14 percent of male survey respondents say they have picked up a stranger while traveling for work, while 8 percent of women say the same.

Tell us: What do you think? What kind of behavior have you seen at out of town conferences, meetings or trade shows? Leave a note below and let us know.

Related: A Proactive Approach to Addressing Unethical Behavior in the Workplace