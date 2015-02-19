My Queue

Business Travel

Business Bacchanal: Sex, Booze and the Work Trip

Business Bacchanal: Sex, Booze and the Work Trip
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
It may be called a work trip, but for many people, it’s quite the party.

Almost one-third of men admit to binge drinking while on business trips, according to a new survey released this week from travel risk management company On Call International. The rates were slightly lower among women: almost one-quarter of them said they had engaged in binge drinking while on a business trip.

And that’s just the percentage of the 1,000 survey respondents who fessed up.

If you take a group of stressed out, overworked professionals out of their normal environment and add a whole lot of booze, the next finding shouldn’t be much of a surprise: About 1 in 10 business travelers say they have “picked up” a stranger at a bar while out of town for work, according to the survey, which was completed with a based on a Google Consumer Survey.

More men admit to business trip hookups: 14 percent of male survey respondents say they have picked up a stranger while traveling for work, while 8 percent of women say the same.

Tell us: What do you think? What kind of behavior have you seen at out of town conferences, meetings or trade shows? Leave a note below and let us know.

