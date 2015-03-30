4 Ways to Get C-Suite Executives to Notice You Online

March 30, 2015 4 min read

Your game plan to present yourself and your product to C-level executives -- CEOs, CIOs, COOs, CFOs, CMOs -- is a completely different beast from an ordinary sales strategy.

A unique approach is required to market to them, but before you do that, you have to get them to pay attention. And here are seven ways to get them to notice you online.

1. Content is king

Roanne Neuwirth reminds us on Content Marketing Institute that these executives are so difficult to reach because they're aware that their decisions are more impactful; they rely heavily on the advice from their peers; and they know exactly what they want.

Neuwirth suggests that you focus on the following elements when creating content for C-level executives:

Content based on data

Actionable and timely information

Limited information through targeted summaries or succinct points

Delivery on proper channels

Present “provocative vision for future possibilities"

Business strategies over tactics

The next question should be how exactly can you target content specifically geared toward C-level executives. For starters, as noted on Search Engine Land, you should perform a keyword analysis. Typically, “executives are interested in broad, strategic topics, and tend to focus on information such as industry research, market trends, competitive insights, new capabilities and future predictions.”

Justin Gray says to create a mini persona profile for your executive target. By doing so you can create a content journey specifically for that executive. Gray also suggests that you look “at their Klout scores, Twitter feeds and LinkedIn posts to see what topics catch their attention enough for them to post about it.” This isn't to see how high they rank but to give you a better understanding of what makes them tick.

2. Network, network, network

Networking online is one of the best way to get noticed by a C-level executive. This means not only joining, but engaging and participating in groups on LinkedIn by asking or answering questions. You can also network on sites like Reddit or Quora or by joining startup organizations like Startup Grind or associations that help build yourself up as an authority figure.

Even if this doesn’t get you in direct contact with an executive, networking remains one of the most effective ways to get introduced to someone who has a direct C-level line. Remember, executives tend to listen to their peers and colleagues. Get on their good side, and you’re in.

3. Write and publish frequently

Executives want content from credible sources. One of the best ways to accomplish that is by sharing your knowledge and expertise through writing. Of course, you can have incredible content on your blog. But what are the chances that your blog is well-known to executives? This isn’t a personal attack on you or your blog. It just means that an executive may think more highly of an article they spotted on Huffington Post than johndoe.com.

One way to do this is by guest blogging. Neil Patel recommends looking for guest blogging opportunities for which you stay within your niche, write the content yourself, compose publicly accessible content and link to influential sites and writers.

You can also become a contributor to bigger sites. Attract them with your amazing content. John Rampton has put together an amazing step-by-step guide on how to do this.

4. Think mobile first

According to BusinessWire, 82 percent of executives have a smartphone. Furthermore, “73 percent see their mobile device as more critical to communications than their landline.” In short, if you want an executive to notice you, then you need to be mobile ready.

This includes having a mobile friendly website and even a mobile app. Also, since email is the top activity on smartphones, you also need to optimize your emails for mobile devices. This includes, according to HubSpot, reducing file image sizes, resizing images, increasing the size of links/CTA buttons and using responsive templates.

So starting today, how are you going to market yourself differently?