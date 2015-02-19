My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry Updates Software, Offers Access to Android Apps

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

BlackBerry rolled out a major software update on Thursday, allowing users of its entire suite of BlackBerry 10 devices such as the Z10, Q10 and Z30 to access Android applications, and a host of other features, including Blend.

The company said the BlackBerry 10 OS 10.3.1 gives users the ability to access both the BlackBerry World appstore and the Amazon Appstore that provides access to a host of Android applications previously unavailable on the BlackBerry platform.

In addition, BlackBerry said the new software will allow its users to access its new BlackBerry Blend feature that impressed many, when it was unveiled last year.

The Blend feature lets users get message notifications, read and respond to work and personal email, text and other messages, while also accessing files, calendars, contacts and other media, on whatever device one is using. It works across a host of operating systems including Apple's Mac OS, Microsoft's Windows platform and tablets powered by Google Inc's Android software.

The software upgrade will also introduce the new BlackBerry Assistant, a digital assistant that can be used with voice or text command to help users manage email, contacts, calendar and other applications. It rivals offerings such as Apple's Siri and Samsung's S Voice.

BlackBerry said subject to carrier approvals, the software upgrade will begin to roll out to customers around the world, starting Thursday.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by David Gregorio)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

BlackBerry

BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent

BlackBerry

In a First With an Automaker, BlackBerry Signs Software Deal With Ford

BlackBerry

BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year