Four Seasons Doha Wants You To Move Right In, And Stay Awhile

"The Four Seasons Hotel Doha is not just a place to sleep for business travelers. We care about our guests' comfort, and creating a suitable environment and amenities that allow guests to concentrate on the business at hand, and feel at home when it’s time to relax. We also provide the right service and technology that helps business travellers to feel at ease when they are traveling,” explains Rami Sayess, General Manager of the Four Seasons Doha. A large majority of the hotel’s guest roster is business-travel related (Sayess estimates that it goes as high as 70% to 80%), but adds that it varies depending on the day of the week and the time of year. When marketing to a business client, their “strategy is to always ensure consistency in service, and product delivery while building an outstanding level of recognition for guest needs. Time is of the essence for this traveller, so we have to also ensure that we are efficient in our service experience.”

A graduate of Hotel Management from Les Roches Hotel School in Switzerland, and certified in Hospitality Management at Cornell University, Sayess’ primary concern is crafting an individualized environment that each guest can call their own. When catering to a business client, Sayess stresses that luxury hospitality properties must execute “personalized service with strong guest recognition”, convenience in terms of amenities and location, and consistent connectivity. He also notes that the need to dress for success is well-noted at the hotel, encouraging their business guests to take advantage of their express laundry service to “look impeccable” for the boardroom. A veteran of several Four Seasons properties over a decade of service, the GM thinks that their personalized attention will help you settle in just right, and that includes catering to your rest preferences.

“A great night’s sleep leads to vitality and wellness to face a busy day, and that it all starts with a luxurious and comfortable mattress. This fully customizable collection allows guests to choose their desired level of firmness by selecting from one of three mattress toppers: Signature, Signature Plush and Signature Firm.” Once you’ve rested up and you’re ready to start the day, before commencing work head to their Fitness Center (it opens at 6:00am), then speak to your dedicated concierge for help with reservations at any of the hotel’s seven F&B outlets. And for your precious free time between meetings and business engagements? Sayess suggests that guests “rejuvenate and unwind in our Spa and Wellness Center. Our award-winning spa has an extensive menu featuring various treatments to relax, and also to experience a true sense of place here in Doha. My other recommendation is to enjoy the hotel’s innovative restaurants, and no visit is complete without some downtime in our beachfront grotto pool.

Recommended by the GM

CONNECTIVITY “The modern world is always connected, and business travellers expect no less from their hotels. It’s essential that we provide complimentary Wi-Fi with fast Internet connection for our guests. We continually update our audio-visual presentation equipment, and special arrangements can be made to fulfil any request supported by technicians onsite. The hotel also offers state-of-the-art audio visual equipment that includes LCD projectors, screens and drape kits, video cameras, video projectors, video players, microphones, mixers, amplifiers, stands, carts, easels, flip- charts, laser pointers, speaker timers, personal computers and peripherals.”

CORPORATE SPECS “During our nine years in the market, Four Seasons’ name has been synonymous with special events of the highest caliber including prominent banks, oil and gas companies, and companies from different segments within the region. We have assisted them in organizing their events from A to Z- from preparing invitations, to designing backdrops, choosing menus and more. Our proven talent, professionalism and artistry assures flawless events for all of our guests.”

CONFERENCE CAPABILITIES “Four Seasons Hotel Doha offers Al Mirqab Ballroom with its own pre-function area, as well as a large outdoor terrace and five well-designed, spacious conference and banqueting venues that can be adapted to suit gatherings of virtually any size. In addition, two boardrooms in the Business Centre meet the needs of business meetings. All our venues are complemented by exquisite cuisine, intuitive service, and a sense of elegance, providing the perfect setting for an exclusive event.”

MUNCH “My favourite restaurant in the hotel is Nusantao! It specializes in authentic pan-Asian dishes, where the food is prepared with theatrical flair by our multicultural culinary team. My all-time favourite is charcoal grilled miso Atlantic black cod. I’m not a spicy food lover, but I love Asian food.”

EXEC STAY “We have a dedicated concierge to assist guests with travel arrangements, car bookings, restaurant reservations, city recommendations, or the unexpected. For example, if a guest forgets a tie or a cufflink, our team will graciously help the guest with the needed item.”